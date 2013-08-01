With ‘Before Midnight’ expanding once more, can it stay on the awards radar?

With a healthy but still humble $7,743,294 gross so far in the US, Richard Linklater’s “Before Midnight” isn’t exactly an art house blockbuster, but it’s one of the summer’s strongest survivors. Ten weeks after it first went into limited release back in May, the critics’ favorite isn’t just hanging around in theaters — it’s expanding once more. Sony Pictures Classics is tripling the film’s screen count this weekend to 226 theaters, a move that should see the season’s artiest franchise entry comfortably through to the fall.
That’s good news for the film commercially, of course — it’s already out-grossed “Before Sunrise” and “Before Sunset,” and its performance so far proves the validity of releasing well-chosen prestige films as summer counter-programming. (Particularly one that evokes summer as naturally as “Midnight” does.)
But what, if anything, does it mean for its chances in the upcoming awards season? “Before Sunrise,” of course, made no dent on the 1995 awards season, after winning Best Director at the Berlin fest — at that point, Celine and Jesse’s love story (like Linklater himself) was too youthful and too hip to resonate with Academy types. Nine years later, they were feeling it a little more: the slightly more weathered romance of “Before Sunset” was released in early July to even warmer reviews than the first film, and held on quietly through the year to eventually score a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination for Linklater, Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy.
“Before Midnight” is following a similar path. A summer release that is handily one of the year’s most ecstatically reviewed films, it should at least repeat its predecessor’s screenplay nod — the writers being among the Academy’s most receptive branches both to low-key art house fare and early releases. But does SPC have reason to hope for more?
Julie Delpy’s performance is widely agreed to be worthy of Best Actress consideration, though she seems to have had her summer thunder stolen by a fellow SPC stablemate, “Blue Jasmine” star Cate Blanchett. And while the expanded Best Picture category has been kinder to small summer films with devoted critical support — think “Winter’s Bone,” “The Kids Are All Right,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild” and SPC’s own “Midnight in Paris” — it already has competition in that niche from the likes of “Jasmine” and the Weinsteins’ “Fruitvale Station.”
It’ll probably need critics’ group to rally for it at year’s end to improve on “Sunset”‘s one-nomination haul. That’s by no means an impossibility, however, and with the film’s extended release meaning there will probably be a pretty short gap between its disappearance from theaters and its eventual DVD release, the little film’s doing a good job of remaining subtly on the radar. Either way, between the staying power of “Before Midnight” and last weekend’s remarkable debut for “Blue Jasmine,” Sony Classics is doing a lot right this summer.
Are you still waiting to see “Before Midnight?” Will you be seeking it out this weekend? And do you think it can stay the course? Tell us in the comments.
It’s still playing around Denver. I’ve seen it over 4 times now. It’s still my favorite film of the year. I love hearing these characters converse. I always feel like I’m right there with them and that’s not the easiest thing to do.
I wonder if it could’ve done better overall if it was released later in the year. It definitely was a great palate cleanser in Summer, but I wonder if it could’ve taken away thunder from BLUE JASMINE instead of the other way around.
Also, kudos to Sony Classics this year. Between MIDNIGHT, JASMINE & I’M SO EXCITED it’s been a great summer so far.
Of the small summer releases, I really want to see “Frances Ha” stick around for awards consideration most.
Ditto — but I fear the worst.
There is no justice if Before Midnight isn’t nominated for Best Picture.
There will easily be ten better films.
The Academy won’t *nominate* ten better films. Of that I am certain.
Yeah, it will be a sad day if Before Midnight isn’t on that BP line up…
Well, it’s finally arriving to Mexico this weekend, so I’m seeing it thi Saturday (I’ve been waiting for this one for a really long time). I’ll probably watch the first two again as a refresher before I go see this one. I do think Julie Delpy deserved a Best Actress nomination last time and I would love to see her get one this time. Even with Cate Blanchett in the mix, it’s a possibility. It wouldn’t be the first time that two pre-fall releases got Best Actress nominations (2007, Julie Christie in Away From Her and Marion Cotillard in La Vie en Rose, both released before the fall, is the first example that comes to mind).
Any film will have a very hard if not virtually impossible shot to top Before Midnight’s reviews. 98 on RT and 94 on Metacritic with, what I think is even more impressive than the score itself, 24 100 points reviews. It is tied with Amour and is one point A Separation, Zero Dark Thirty and The Social Network but with more 100s than A Separation. Its easily on the pantheon of the best reviewd films of this century. But I’m not predicting a BP nomination unfortunately. I think the Academ’s opinion will be that a script nomination is the reward for the film. The critics will really have to make a significant job in rescuing the film in the awards in the end of the year.
The critical ecstasy still baffles me… I like the film and all, but, eh… with that kind of reception I expect more. Frankly I don’t find the film nearly as good as the first two.
It’s had a dream critical reception, no doubt about that. But let’s not tally up 100-percent scores on Metacritic like that particular stat means anything.
It is wonderful to see the film getting broader exposure, however the showtimes I have seen are often quite limited so my guess is the film sees a modest bump in box office this weekend but the per screen averages will underwhelm- there just are not enough showings at these 237 theaters at peak times.