With ‘I’m So Excited!’ on the way, Pedro Almodóvar’s 10 best films

Pedro Almodóvar’s cabin-crew comedy “I’m So Excited!” finally jets into US theaters on Friday, and as I suggested in my review, some of the kooky Spanish auteur’s fans may want to brace themselves for a crash landing.
But you may disagree. The critical reception for his latest is cooler than Almodóvar has come to expect, but as many die-hard fans of the director have been tickled as have been dismayed. One thing both camps will agree on, however, is that it couldn’t be the work of anyone else: from his recurring themes of fringe sexuality to his Crayola color palette, Almodóvar’s films are arguably the most immediately and universally identifiable of anyone’s in the current hierarchy of European auteurs — to the point that even the Academy has embraced him and even Almodóvar himself has taken to parodying his own stylistic tics.
“I’m So Excited!” is the 19th feature film in a career that now spans four decades, and to say it’s the weakest of them is faint praise for his glittering cinematic highs — from sketchy, vivacious early works like “What Have I Done to Deserve This?” to the more polished pleasures of “All About My Mother.” So it seemed a good time to (almost) bisect Almodóvar’s career by counting down his 10 best films.
What I ended up with, after due consideration, was an exciting, imperfect assortment that includes the wild absurdist farces on which his reputation was built, the sleek psychological thrillers he’s returned to over the years and the full-blooded, heartbroken melodramas he perfected in middle age that made converts of Oscar voters and arthouse dilettantes alike. No two films on this list are quite alike, though they have plenty of recurring elements between them, from matadors to transsexuals to extreme crimes of passion. Also evident in the list is the selection of Spanish superstars whose star personae Almodóvar helped to either establish or redefine: from Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem to character-actor mainstays like Carmen Maura.
Even with this final list consuming over half of Almodóvar's career, the list of his films that I like certainly doesn't stop at #10. I imagine no one's list will look exactly alike, so check out my picks in the gallery below.
No Kika? I haven’t had the pleasure of seeing any of his 80’s movies yet. I’ve been working my way backwards.
My top 5:
Talk to her
The skin i live in
The Flower of My Secret
Matador
What Have I Done to Deserve This
Besides the fact that you have Matador (my least favorite) in your top ten, most of our other favorites match up:
-Volver
-What Have I Done to Deserve This?
-Live Flesh
-Law of Desire
-All About My Mother
-Talk to Her
-Bad Education
So glad we agree on the number 1, which is for money, the second best film of the century so far behind In the Mood for Love.
My top 5:
1. Talk to her
2. Bad Education
3. All About My Mother
4. Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!
5. The Skin I Live In
Haven’t seen Matador, High Heels and I’m So Excited yet.
I still prefer Volver above all his other films. Such a beautiful and moving film.
Love Pedro! I’m also a big fan of Bad Education. Loved it upon first seeing it and my ardor for it has only increased. It is certainly in my top five.
I’m not as big of a fan of his “frenetic” comedies from his earlier period–not a criticism, more just an observaton. I suspect it’s a certain cultrual sensibility that I’m missing. At least that’s how I’ve always viewed my lack of enthusiasm for those films. But I love my noir, soapy, melodramatic, sentimental Pedro films with their vibrant colors and twisty characters.
He’s one of my favorites.
My experience with Almodovar is that “Talk to Her” grows much less impressive upon reviewing, but “Bad Education” keeps getting better and better. “All About My Mother,” on the other hand, is kind of a mess in thematic and structural terms, but it is a perfectly enjoyable mess. Side bar: does anyone know why “Kika” is unavailable on DVD in North America? I realize it’s not one of Almodovar’s own favorites, but that shouldn’t mean that he has to keep it off the market.
Why Volver is on 9th place? VOLVER is the best film of Almodóvar, his masterpiece.
Because I disagree?
But how? I don’t understand, Bad Education is a escathological film about gay fantasies like I’m so excited. Really I don’t understand why always the gay cinema must be escathology, The Kids Are Allright is the best proof of wonderful gay cinema, but the best films of Almodóvar are when there aren’t gay stuff because I think he thinks that all about gays is sexual and escathological and that just permit crate prejudice about gays.
I’m not sure I quite understand your ststement, or why you think Almodovar’s films are particularly eschatological — perhaps you see the plane crash in I’m So Excited as a metaphor for the Last Judgement? And I’m slightly alarmed by your implication that queer cinema shouldn’t be “sexual” because that invites prejudice — so these films should remain chaste so as not to provoke the bigots? Really?
In any event, none of this has anything to do with Volver being Almodovar’s masterpiece, which is surely a disputable statement.
I’m not saying that the characters on gay cinema must be chaste, but on gay cinema the gay characters always are sexual obsessed or alone women living with cats or suicide or martyrs. In The Kids Are Alright there are sex, fun, intelligence and it is a wonderful film with great performances but in gays Almodóvar films are fantasies of a sexual maniac.
And about Volver, really it’s a masterpiece.
“The Kids Are All Right,” a film that insists there must be a male presence to interfere with the lesbian relationship, is a horrible example of what should be considered a quality gay film.
Of course not, the male presence is just for biological father but the film shows the real little importance has in life of a lesbian marriage with their kids. The love of the leading characters triumphs over the insistence of conservative people to believe only on woman-man marriage.
“on gay cinema the gay characters always are sexual obsessed or alone women living with cats or suicide or martyrs”
Perhaps you’re just not seeing everything LGBT cinema has to offer? Try ‘Weekend’, for starters. Or, when it’s released, ‘Blue is the Warmest Colour.’
Well, I hope see Blue is the Warmest colour, and I saw Weekend, but you can’t deny that much of LGBT cinema has sexual obsessed or suicide just to people believes the homosexuals and gay people are thus.
“Volver” obviously isn’t as great as “Live Flesh”, “Kika”, “All About My Mother”, “Bad Education”, “Law of Desire” or “Talk to Her” but I like it very much. But I like all Almodovar’s movies except two: “Matador” and “I’m So Excited” are BAD so I’m quite suprised that “Matador” is on this list and “Kika” is not (!!!).
Law of Desire
All About My Mother
Volver
Bad Education
Talk to Her
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown
Live Flesh
The Skin I Live In
Broken Embraces
Kika
I love you for Kika and Broken Embraces alone.
;-)