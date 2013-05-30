Ten things we’d love to see from ‘Superman’ comics in future films

Superman has a long and, frankly, completely barking insane history.
One of the amazing things about a character like Superman is that because of his longevity, you can read through his publishing history and trace the various ebbs and flows of the comic industry. You can see how storytelling developed, and you can see how DC managed their key players because no matter what, Superman is always involved.
“Man Of Steel” is just a few weeks away now, and it is officially time to start getting very, very excited. Right now, fans are still speculating about what sort of riffs the new film will play on the long-established conventions of the character and the world around him. Will we see Lex Luthor in the new film? Is he a reporter for the Daily Planet? How do they handle Krypton’s fate? Why does General Zod want him and how much does Superman know about his true identity as Kal-El?
I’ve now heard from at least four different filmmakers who have seen the movie who are positively rabid to make the sequel. They are all rooting for Zack Snyder to take on the challenge of “Justice League” so the director’s chair will be wide open for “Man Of Steel 2” and “Man Of Steel 3” and on and on. Obviously, that assumes that audiences will spark to what the filmmakers have done this time around, but Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures seem pretty confident that they’ve made the right film to kick off a renewed life for the character on the big screen.
We’ve got a few Superman nerds here on Team HitFix, so we decided to weigh in on some of the things we’d love to see brought to life as the series continues, and I think it’s a decent mix of the truly threatening, the deeply weird, and even the occasionally silly. Obviously some of these things might not apply after we actually see “Man Of Steel,” but for now, let’s imagine Warner Bros. plans to keep making these for a while, and that they’ll use this wish list to help them plan what to do next.
“Man Of Steel” heads up, up and away on June 14.
Obviously you can’t review anything, but have *you* seen it, Drew? Or would you be locked away in a water tower for telling us?
You mentioned in your After Earth review that you have something you loved under embargo. Your tastes tend to line up pretty well with mine, so I’m hoping this is it : ).
yeah you seen it
“General Zod sets a very high bar for whatever villains we’ll see further down the line in this franchise, and at least part of that is because “Man Of Steel” makes a strong case for Zod’s point of view. ”
God sometimes I hate you Drew. ;)
I get not being able to post a review, but you can’t even say if you’ve seen a movie? We need Superman to save the summer and we need him now!
Drew: Grrrr!
*shakes fist angrily and jealously*
Also, Doomsday was already done in the aptly titled animated film Superman: Doomsday. It was actually quite good. Not quite on par with the great Batman movies out of WB Animation (Dark Knight Returns 2, Under the Red Hood, Mask of the Phantasm) but still a lot of fun. And a good, long and brutal Superman fight.
The studio obviously got to McWeeny if he is following their lame embargo rules. I’ll expect yet another biased paid-off B- review for Man of Steel now…
I kid, I kid. As a long time reader, I know you have a lot of integrity as a writer. I find it hilarious that people are aghast that M. Night may have made something watchable (and honestly that’s really the highest praise you ended up giving the movie), when only 14 short years ago it was like he was the second coming.
With all the sincerity one can muster on an internet comment board, I just want to say that its nice to see Drew positively engaging his readership rather than just responding to the obvious trolls. Seriously, keep up the good work.
Mr. Mxyzptlk and Bizarro made some of the best episodes of The Animated Series to my memory. Granted I was a kid then, but they’re a lot of fun. However, I think they both have to be limited to half hour installments, and I don’t know if we’re only going to get three or four Superman movies whether I want a plot devoted to either of them.
I imagine you could do a Bizarro B-plot (or maybe C-plot) to a movie, but I can’t see where Kltpzyxm would fit in without dominating.
Man of steel 2 should have doomsday kill superman . Leave us hanging as mos2 ends with his funeral & have Christian bale & Ryan Reynolds ( aka batman & green lantern ) attending. Then superman come back in man of steel 3
Bale won’t be back, and I never want to see Ryan Reynolds as GL ever again.
When does the embargo on MOS reviews end?
This may sound weird, but, has there ever been a scene in the comics/shows/movies that had Superman saving hostages trapped in a building?
I mean a very closed space situation, where the villains were actually ready for him?
I ask, because if such a situation happened it would seem really dangerous for the hostages themselves, considering how bullets RICOCHET off Superman, and if the villains are ready for him (setting up explosives, etc.), that would make it even more precarious for the hostages.
I’ve actually wondered about scenarios like that, Superman having to save people in tight corners, whenever I see comic scenes or scenes from shows/movies involving him being able to work in wide open spaces where he can easily protect everyone. Even when its something like a plane, he just grabs the plane and shakes out the villains or something…
I honestly can’t see where Superman will go after MOS. Zod will be a major challenge for Superman and the do a follow up with non-super Lex Luthor could seem anti-climactic. But if they had started with Luthor then it would have seen like yet another version of Superman The Movie.
But Lex Luthor is to Superman what the Joker is to Batman. He is a majorly important villain that needs the Dark Knight treatment.
I’m not really loving any of the choices above. While I’d like to see Mxyzptlk or Bizarro I just don’t think they would work well as a movie. Mongul and Darkseid wouldn’t work very well either. Doomsday maybe.
But Nolan has a plan for Superman and they must have been thinking long term.
If they must do a JL movie, what about the team forming to stop Doomsday, Superman sacrifices his life and then is reborn in a MOS sequel?
The best way to do Luther is something they did at the end of JLU… have Luther find Brainaic, or vice versa, and have the two combine.
You could, in a film, have Luther Corp looking through the Kryptonian wreckage all over the world from MoS, finding the Brainiac construct and it attaching to him and merging with him.
Building up Luthor, keeping him somewhat minor or at least not the primary villain of the next Superman movie, makes sense. Having him discover Brainiac, and secretly work with him on some nefarious plan (like they did in the 90s animated series), only to have Brainiac double-cross Luthor, would work.
And Darkseid has to be used at some point, regardless of Thanos in Avengers 2.
I think villains like Darkseid, Brainiac and Vandal Savage (not mentioned but he would be awesome) would be best served in a Justice League movie.
I would also love for them to try and have organic origins for some heroes and villains come from this film.
Like my previous idea of merging of Brainiac and Luthor, I have another similar idea for Cyborg.
Let’s say Vic’s parents work for Luthor Corp as R&D scientists. The military bring in all of this wreckage and technology from the Kryptonian ships Superman destroys and they are trying to reverse-engineer it. One piece of that technology is The Eradicator, designed by Jor El to preserve Kryptonian heritage above all else, but also created as the ultimate, adaptable bio-mechanical weapon.
Meanwhile, their son gets into a fatal accident on his 16th birthday driving his brand new car for the first time. His scientist parents find that if they merge their son with The Eradicator, creating part man, part machine, they can save his life.
And thus, Cyborg is born.
And this would give Vic an interesting back story, similar to the new Blue Beetle in the comics, where he is trying to hold on to his humanity while a part of him is trying to make him Kryptonian.
Plus, this provides a hero for the Justice League (or possible Young Justice / Teen Titans film) that is on par with Superman’s strength, but built to be the ultimate adaptable weapon system.
Peter Dinklage as Mister Mxyzptlk
Honestly baffled they didn’t go for Brainiac in this movie.. So much more the fresher direction than Zod again. And Superman fighting robots is something I think we’ve all been waiting 30 years to see. Also, if they’d used the back story from the Animated Series, and the themes of good alien with humanity in him versus bad alien with no heart from the Johns/Frank Story “Brainiac” they could have hit on many of the themes they seem to be going for in this movie. Last Son Of Krypton defending Earth from an evil from his home planet. All that said, if I had to guess what the new story is, it’s a direct adaptation of Strazynski’s Superman: Earth One but replacing Zod for the villain.
How about this. Rewrite doomsday as an ancient god. Open the film with him waking up due to something Luthor has done. Superman and doomsday have a massive fight. To save metropolis superman flies doomsday as they fight to the middle of the ocean, driving him deep into the ocean floor. Superman then washes up on an island beach, discovered by some women, who carry him to their hut and tend to him. He’s then discovered by Wonder Woman, who is outraged that a man is on the island, they fight before doomsday awakes and attacks the island, destroying the amazons home before superman and Wonder Woman return. When he leaps away. Wonder Woman recognises him, and explains what he is. They head back to metropolis together to defeat him. Wonder Woman homeless decides to stay. Then joss shed on finally gets to make a Wonder Woman solo movie!!!
Sorry for length of post and typos – just a thought off the top of my head!
Not sure why my phone changed whedon to shed, doh!
You forgot Krypto!
Actually, I’m thinking they should just get really obscure for the sequel. Find some second or third tier villain like Atomic Skull and overhaul him the way Batman: The Animated Series did for Mr. Freeze and Dark Knight Rises did for Bane. But if I were going to make predictions I’d wager Kryptonite is probably going to factor heavily in Man of Steel 2. So I’d put my money on someone like Metallo.
Superman and the Legion of Super-Heroes! After a flashback in which we see the founders time-travel back to a pre-Superman era, Kal-El finally has some friends and contemporaries (even if they are 1000 years in the future) with whom he doesn’t have to hold back or hide his identity. Then in the present day, his former pals come back in time after not seeing Superman for years, because…. (something).
I can’t look at your galleries. They open up nearly completely offscreen :(
i simply would love to see more of the original colors not this dark purple/ blue ish! suit
f.y.i. The color scheme for Superman’s suit in MAN OF STEEL is EXACTLY the same one used for the “evil” Superman in SUPERMAN III.
Allow me to repeat: He’s wearing the exact color scheme of the EVIL version of himself in another film – without underwear.
Thank you Warner Bros. for making these movies so “realistic”.
You really have brought back the “magic” in cinema.
i would love to see the original colors not this purple/ blue ish color on the suit, if find it makes him to alien,
NO to the multiverse… If there’s anything these movies don’t need is getting too overly complicated or bogged down with too many characters.
Something less convoluted, like the “Brave New Metropolis” episode of Superman: TAS, however, would probably make for a pretty cool movie.
Also, who cares about Mongul when you can have Darkseid instead?
I haven’t read “For the Man Who Has Everything” in ages, but I remember both that and the adaptation on the JLU series. Supes comes off as a real wuss, letting his guard down for a moment and then Mogul just pounds the crap out of him and someone else has to save him, and the day.
I’ve had enough of Supes being wimped out in the movies (and the shows and comics, to an extent) so let’s not go down that path.
Sort of like Catwoman had to save Batman and kill Bane in TDKR. That’s not what I wanted to see. At the very least, I hope the new films won’t do yet another story where Supes loses his powers and Kal gets beat up by some run of the mill thug, or Luthor.