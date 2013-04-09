With ‘To the Wonder’ on the way, the top 10 performances in Terrence Malick films

This article first appeared in part at InContention.com on May 24, 2011. It seemed like a good time to re-purpose it for new readers here at HitFix with the release of “To the Wonder” on the horizon.
Director Terrence Malick is not often considered an “actor’s director” in any classic sense, so a list of the best performances in his films reads as an odd way, for some, to recognize his work. Perhaps no film to date props up that assumption more than his latest, “To the Wonder.” Therein, Ben Affleck, Javier Bardem, Olga Kurylenko and Rachel McAdams “aren’t performers so much as motifs”, Guy wrote in his Venice review. (Though for a smart take on why that might be, read Bilge Ebiri’s analysis of the film as the ballet Malick has always wanted to make.)
Nevertheless, I disagree with the oft-repeated notion about Malick and his players. For as many actors who may be disenchanted with how their work ended up represented in this or that film, there are as many or more lining up to work with the director. He can, in my opinion, drive out some stunning and unexpected portrayals.
Malick films contain a wide array of performances, all of them proving to be singular feathers in the caps of many actors. Indeed, when an actor stars in a Malick film, he or she is met with direction unique to any other experience. Naturalism and a sense of authenticity are hallmarks of these portrayals, as the filmmaker likes to scrape away the dishonesty of “performance” and get to something truer, with all the imperfection that comes with it.
For my money, the following 10 represent the best of the lot. Feel free to chalk up your own in the comments section below. More on Malick and “To the Wonder” tomorrow.
They’re chasing after him for the street credibility — what passes for street credibility among actors, working with a difficult or elusive auteur is a sure enough way to say you were apart of something greater than you or had the chops to work with the top person of the medium.
Yeah, for some of them, that might be the major appeal. But some of them probably aren’t that cynical & either like Malick’s film or like having diverse set experiences.
I don’t see it as a cynical practice. Hollywood remains a consistently cruel business with not much genuine art being produced from it — actors find themselves chasing a paycheck or submitting to the wills of someone with clout and a reputation to do as they please — Jesus if I didn’t love movies so much I might prefer live theater over it.
Judging by the roundtables on the 2011 circuit, Clooney is guilty of this.
I also think Christian Bale may have been at his warmest and most compassionate in The New World. Not qualities one generally associates with him.
Great, great, great choice for #1, one of the very best child performances of all time.
Excellent list. I’m pretty sure Sissy Spacek (“Badlands”) would top mine, but Brooke Adams and Richard Gere would also be up there for “Days of Heaven”. I’m a major pre-80s Malick fan, but his later career work is no less fascinating.
I showed Badlands to my friends who generally have pretty wide ranging tastes and are open to artier fare (they loved The Master for example), but Badlands flopped like a dead fish with them..and it seemed like they mostly blamed it on Spacek, whose performance they despised. I didn’t agree, but it’s amazing how divisive Malick can be to even the most fairly intelligent folk.
I actually thought Olga Kurylenko was more than mere motif in ‘To the Wonder’. I can see that idea with Affleck, McAdams and Bardem, who are more images than dialogue and spout metaphors or platitudes when they do speak, but Kurylenko’s character was a more complex and grounded creation whose straddling of the two sides of the channel was far more personal than representational. And her anger with Affleck also felt a lot more direct than they way Malick often figure emotions.
Nevertheless, a lot of that, even as you explain it, still feels like little more than a cipher. Powerfully conveyed, yes — much like Chastain in The Tree of Life. But I wouldn’t say personal. It’s not like we really know much about the character, ultimately, beyond the emotional. She basically just had more to do than the others did.
No Jessica Chastain in The Tree of Life? Come on!
I’d put Spacek in “Badlands” at #1. In my mind, it’s the only truly Oscar-worthy performance in a Malick film. Such a subtle, confused (in a good way, i.e. fitting in with the character), complex performance. The only one you didn’t mention that I’d like to call attention to is Sam Shepard in “Days of Heaven,” who gives a wonderfully brooding performance.
1. Martin Sheen- Badlands
2. Hunter McCracken- Tree of Life
3. Brad Pitt- Tree of Life
4. Jessica Chastain- Tree of Life
I haven’t seen To the Wonder, but these are the performances that stuck out to me the most.
Couldn’t agree more about your top spot. I was so confused last year when his name didn’t appear more during awards season, especially in youth performance categories.
For me, Elias Koteas in The Thin Red Line is amazing – my number one. And Nolte would be number two. Their sparring is, I feel, the best work by any actors in Malick’s films.
no chastain, no party