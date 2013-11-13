Watch Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J live it up in new video for ‘The Plan’

#Wiz Khalifa
11.13.13 5 years ago

Wiz Khalifa shows off his luxurious digs in the new music video for “The Plan,” which features his labelmate Juicy J. Watch it here or below.

In the video, the rappers drink champagne, smoke blunts and play pool, while Khalifa’s lyrics insist all the money hasn’t changed him. “The Plan” is featured on Khalifa’s fourth album, “O.N.I.F.C.,” which was released in Dec. 2012. Khalifa broke-through with his 2006 debut album “Show and Prove” and achieved mass success with his number-one single “Black and Yellow,” off his third album “Rolling Papers.”

Khalifa recently revealed details about his fifth album, “Blacc Hollywood,” which will feature guests Miley Cyrus, Adele and The Weeknd.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wiz Khalifa
TAGSBlacc HollywoodJuicy JonifcTHE PLANWiz Khalifa

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP