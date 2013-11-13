Watch Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J live it up in new video for ‘The Plan’

Wiz Khalifa shows off his luxurious digs in the new music video for “The Plan,” which features his labelmate Juicy J. Watch it here or below.

In the video, the rappers drink champagne, smoke blunts and play pool, while Khalifa’s lyrics insist all the money hasn’t changed him. “The Plan” is featured on Khalifa’s fourth album, “O.N.I.F.C.,” which was released in Dec. 2012. Khalifa broke-through with his 2006 debut album “Show and Prove” and achieved mass success with his number-one single “Black and Yellow,” off his third album “Rolling Papers.”

Khalifa recently revealed details about his fifth album, “Blacc Hollywood,” which will feature guests Miley Cyrus, Adele and The Weeknd.