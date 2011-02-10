Wiz Khalifa takes the Steelers to the top of the Billboard Hot 100

The Pittsburgh Steelers” loss is Wiz Khalifa”s win as his tribute to the Superbowl losers, “Black and Yellow,” soars 4-1 this week on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song marks his first trip to the top of the chart, as he knocks Bruno Mars” second No. 1, “Grenade” out of the top spot.

Not to talk anything away from Khalifa”s achievement, but all eyes are on next week”s chart, when, if Khalifa doesn”t hold for a second week–which is very unlikely– the 1000th song in the history of the Billboard 100 will ascend to the top spot. While it”s way too early to tell what song may claim that distinction, it”s looking less like Pink”s “F**kin” Perfect” will reach the summit, as the song drops to No. 4. A real possibility is Katy Perry”s “Firework.” If her version returns to No. 1, then we”ll have to wait another week for No. 1,000. However, if the “Glee” version comes in at No. 1, that would ring the bell.

Back to this week”s Hot 100, Dr. Dre has a nice shot of success as “I Need a Doctor” featuring Eminem and Skyler Grey debuts at No. 5, marking his highest bow on the chart. That”s far superior to the first single, Kush,” from his upcoming album “Detox,” which stalled at No. 34.

Also on the ascent is Far*East Movement”s second charting single, “Rocketeer” featuring Ryan Tedder, which moves 9-7.

The Digital Gainer on the Hot 100 belongs to Rihanna”s “S&M,” perhaps in part due to the release of the explicit video.