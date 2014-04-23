Every Bleeping Curse Word in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

04.23.14 4 years ago

“The Wolf of Wall Street” was, for at least 100 of its 180 minutes, one of the most entertaining movies of last year. But it must speak to my desensitized life as an entertainment reporter that I literally did not notice how profane the DiCaprio juggernaut was. I noticed some curse words, sure. Maybe even a few more than some. But to watch this clip of the curse words in “WoWS” piling up like dominoes is actually a shock to my senses. Rob Reiner was in this movie for, like, three minutes and still he swore 100 times. Damn.

Also: In case you want to study Jonah Hill's jarringly white teeth for any reason, this clip is a good place to start. 

