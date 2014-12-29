Woman’s unnerving reaction to a marriage proposal will make you rethink marriage, love

I get that being proposed to is exciting, but there's something about this woman's response that's…disarming? Unnerving? Frightening even? Of course we don't know the whole story here, but on its face the bride-to-be's endless sobbing and wailing and near-inability to stand is probably an overreaction and a bad sign in general. I'm just going out on a limb! A very, very sturdy limb that's extremely close to the ground. All I'm saying is, this is probably headed for disaster.

(via Jezebel)