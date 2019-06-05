The Colorful New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Poster Is Giving (And Getting) All Kinds Of Love Online

Warner Bros.

The first Wonder Woman film from Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ current partnership came out in 2017, but the highly anticipated sequel, dubbed Wonder Woman 1984 for the time period in which its story takes place, won’t hit theaters until the summer of next year. This is largely due to studio delays and scheduling changes, but thankfully, director Patty Jenkins has been keeping up with the franchise’s fans on social media. Like when she debuted the colorfully vivid first poster on Wednesday.

“By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full,” she wrote. “But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait…”

Jenkins tweeted out the poster again with a reminder that Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5th, 2020, which is a year from today. As enthusiastic as the filmmaker is to finally complete and promote the project, however, her and star Gal Gadot’s fans were even more excited to finally get a glimpse of Diane Prince’s new look.

