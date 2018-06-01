We Now Know When ‘Wonder Woman 2’ Takes Place

#Wonder Woman
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.01.18

Warner Bros.

Earlier this year, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins revealed that the sequel to the highest-grossing movie from a female filmmaker ever will be set in the 1980s. We didn’t know when in the ’80s, though (although there’s been talk of the Cold War). Would Diana Prince buy Phil Collins’ Face Value in the early part of the decade, or, if the Soviet-fighting rumors are true, Brothers in Arms by Dire Straits in the middle of it? It turns out she’ll be blasting Ride the Lightning.

DC Entertainment president and chief content officer (and Wonder Woman producer) Geoff Johns unveiled an image on social media that teases Wonder Woman 2 taking place in 1984. “WW84,” it reads, which is nearly 70 years after the events of the first film. Chris Pine may or may not be back, but we do know Gal Gadot is returning, obviously, and Kristen Wiig (as the villainous Cheetah) and Pedro Pascal joined the cast. The original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, may also be around for what Jenkins calls a “great love story.”

“It’s really still going to other values of hers, and a similar formula insofar as making a great, enjoyable fun movie but that ultimately in its third act turns some very big issues, and a very big experience that will aim to have slightly more weight and profundity than it has to have. Because that’s a formula that I really like, and I like the idea of taking somebody on a very solid, great journey but that arrives at a bigger question being answered. So it’s like that but because she is Wonder Woman and she’s here now and she’s fully developed, it’s got great fun from the start and great big superhero presence from the start, and is funny and a great love story again and a couple new unbelievable characters who I’m so excited about, who are very different than were in the last movie.”

Wonder Woman 2 comes out on November 1, 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman
TAGSDCWonder WomanWONDER WOMAN 2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 5 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 3 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP