‘Wonder Woman’ can’t lasso a spot on NBC’s schedule

Have comic book and genre fans cries been heard? After continuing negative buzz surrounding David E. Kelley’s “Wonder Woman” pilot, it appears the Amazon Princess wont be returning to the small screen. NBC has reportedly decided not to pick up the expensive WB TV pilot surprising many.
Kelly, who is best known for shepherding “Boston Legal” and “Ally McBeal,” was frowned upon by most comic fans when it was announced he was writing the DC Comics hero to the small screen. Well, perhaps frowned is an understatement. Kelley’s background hardly seemed to sync up to what modern comic fans hoped for with a new “Wonder Woman” series. Things got worse when the first draft of Kelley’s pilot script made the rounds in the media. It only fueled a distrust of the project that began to grow louder and louder online. When WB released a photo of star Adrianne Palicki (one of the few positives according to fans), the reaction was close to apoplectic. By the time Palicki was seen shooting the pilot in the streets of Hollywood, major modifications had been made to the costume to appease the naysayers. To say this was highly unusual for a series that hadn’t even landed a spot on NBC’s schedule was an understatement (not that WB TV or NBC admitted the changes had anything to do with online reaction to the first official photo).
Someone is spinning that the final product was better than expected, but NBC still decided not to run with it. Was it because they felt a core comic book fan audience wouldn’t overcome their negative feelings? Would the show be facing an uphill battle with the press? Or, was it just as simple as a modern superhero show doesn’t meet audience testing norms? No matter what the reason – and NBC excecs will no doubt be asked during their upfront presentation on Monday – there are no doubt many fans happy this version of “Wonder Woman” won’t make it to the airwaves.
Of course, they’ve never actually seen the finished pilot, but a win is a win, no? Of course, with “Smallville” gone, “Heroes” a distant memory, the failure of “The Cape” and “No Ordinary Family,” the super hero genre is on the downturn on network television. Can Guillermo del Toro’s expected “Hulk” series bring it back (assuming it makes it from script order to pilot)? Let’s hope he finds the time in his busy schedule to make the pilot happen.
Are you happy “Wonder Woman” didn’t NBC’s schedule? Or were you optimistic about David E. Kelley’s vision? Share your thoughts below.
i was really excited to see this series..idk if it was going to be great but as a fan of superheroes…DC heroes especially…it would’ve been @ least enjoyable…i hope someone takes a chance on it
Nadia Bjorlin should have been cast. I like Adrienne, but seeing her in this get up is comical to say the least
I was truly exited to see this show. The hard core comic book people are not the only people whose opinion counts. Not everybody was against this version of Wonder Woman. I would have loved to have seen the show.
Too bad for Adrianne. She’s a fantastic actress, who deserves her own her series more than her FNL co-star Minka Kelley.
Don’t worry, I’m sure that think tank of originality known as NBC will be brining us lots of reality shows and talent competitions. But what we really need are more Law & Order spinoffs. “Law & Order: West Covina”
Although not quite the same, FX is developing Powers which certainly has elements of the superhero genre.
Write a comment…this is what happens when u change a very important costume change. Nerds everywhere were disappointed with her all covered up costume. Just went down hill from there.
It was a good decision for NBC to pass. This character is an icon and the script, lead actress all have to be in sync.
I just don’t think Wonder Woman is a good superhero for today’s world. I mean, some of her powers you could get away with in the 70s, but honestly, blocking bullets with your wrists guard and making people tell the truth with a lasso just seems incredibly lame now.
While I don’t think I’d personally find any Wonder Woman TV series enjoyable, I think this one particularly would have been bad. Kelley’s newest law-related show was pretty terrible and as those are his specialty I’m not sure that he would’ve done well with Wonder Woman.
That shows how much you know about Wonder Woman. She has way more powers than those, and she’s a far stronger, deeper chracter than you or David Kelley seem to realize. Forget what you’ve seen in the past on tv. The modern Wonder Woman portrayed in the comics is a tough character and would make for an amazing movie.
I’m kinda sad I won’t be able to see how bad it could of been… but Guillermo del Toro’s “Hulk”? now that’s something to get excited about!
Very disappointing. I’m a huge fan of the original Wonder Woman series and was looking forward to it – come on NBC, give it a shot.
Big mistake, NBC. And thanks to all you fans who killed any chance of a Wonder Woman TV (and maybe movie) revival for the next half-decade. Hope you’re real proud of yourselves. They fixed the damn costume. They would have fixed the storyline if it went into WTF territory. Seriously, what do you people want?
Nadja Bjorlin is only 5’8″. Next.
I was one of the very few to be lucky enough to watch a screening last week, I am a die hard ww fan and can tell you it was BAD ! It took itself WAAAY too seriously , some of the acting was questionable with no humour . But I will say adrienne was suprisingly good in the role and couldve been successful if directed better with a little more humour . But as your article suggests, as a fan I am glad this didn’t get picked up yet. Still a LOT of work to be done to do it justice. Let’s get joss whedon on board!!!
I was willing to see this series to get a new look, a more modern one.
Now we’ve to wait to see the tide turns on which side.
but the idea of reboot is appreciated by me.