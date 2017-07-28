Warner Bros. Is Reportedly Planning An Unprecedented Oscar Campaign For ‘Wonder Woman’ And Patty Jenkins

#DC Cinematic Universe #Wonder Woman #DC Comics
07.27.17 8 months ago 19 Comments

DC

Since its release, Wonder Woman has been smashing records and changing the landscape of the modern superhero film. With its complex female protagonist and the unique vision of its director, Patty Jenkins, it’s safe to say that the latest from DC has been a breath of fresh air. After practically rescuing the flailing DC cinematic universe, Wonder Woman 2 was ordered, and it appears that Warner Brothers is taking that faith one step further: The Academy Awards.

According to a report from Variety, Warner Brothers is allegedly planning to launch an aggressive Oscar campaign for Best Picture and Best Director. Should the campaign be successful, Wonder Woman would be the first superhero movie ever to be nominated for Best Picture (Nope, The Dark Knight didn’t get one, nor did Christopher Nolan for direction, which is insane).

If this is indeed the case, Warner Brothers would be facing an uphill battle. Unless your name is Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, the Academy has had a longstanding bias against genre films. Additionally, a campaign of this size would be ludicrously expensive, but with a $781 million in global box office take so far, they can afford it. Here’s hoping Justice League doesn’t garner negative reviews in the fall, which could hurt Wonder Woman‘s chances by extension.

Films like Nolan’s Dunkirk and Darren Aronofsky’s mother! are already starting to drum up awards notice and are more traditional Oscar fare, so Wonder Woman would definitely be the odd one out. Still, if she can kill the God of War, Diana of Themyscira just might be the one to pull this off.

(Via Variety)

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Cinematic Universe#Wonder Woman#DC Comics
TAGSdc cinematic universeDC COMICSOSCARSpatty jenkinswarner brothersWonder Woman

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP