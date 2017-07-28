Since its release, Wonder Woman has been smashing records and changing the landscape of the modern superhero film. With its complex female protagonist and the unique vision of its director, Patty Jenkins, it’s safe to say that the latest from DC has been a breath of fresh air. After practically rescuing the flailing DC cinematic universe, Wonder Woman 2 was ordered, and it appears that Warner Brothers is taking that faith one step further: The Academy Awards.
According to a report from Variety, Warner Brothers is allegedly planning to launch an aggressive Oscar campaign for Best Picture and Best Director. Should the campaign be successful, Wonder Woman would be the first superhero movie ever to be nominated for Best Picture (Nope, The Dark Knight didn’t get one, nor did Christopher Nolan for direction, which is insane).
If this is indeed the case, Warner Brothers would be facing an uphill battle. Unless your name is Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, the Academy has had a longstanding bias against genre films. Additionally, a campaign of this size would be ludicrously expensive, but with a $781 million in global box office take so far, they can afford it. Here’s hoping Justice League doesn’t garner negative reviews in the fall, which could hurt Wonder Woman‘s chances by extension.
Films like Nolan’s Dunkirk and Darren Aronofsky’s mother! are already starting to drum up awards notice and are more traditional Oscar fare, so Wonder Woman would definitely be the odd one out. Still, if she can kill the God of War, Diana of Themyscira just might be the one to pull this off.
Best Picture? More like “Action Movie with the Most Heart.”
It was good but no way was it Best Picture.
This is so fucking absurd.
WB could fuck up a wet dream.
It’s a really good movie but uh, no, slow your roll there WB
apparently, the movie made so much more money than they expected, they have to throw it away. this is just PR to milk a few dollars out of people who haven’t seen it. it’s probably better than wasting it on a 3rd Superman film.
Meh, it’s better than Crash.
Best Picture (relative to every other DC film except The Dark Knight)
One of my buddies, who USED to be a ‘guy’s guy’, has been dating this totally opinionated SJW lady, who actually said that, because of Wonder Woman’s critical and commercial success, Gal Gadot should be paid more money than the $300K she was given, after the fact. Thankfully someone pointed out that Robert Downey jr, despite getting paid 8 figures for every Marvel movie he does now, was only paid $500K for the first Iron Man, and wasn’t given a penny more when that film blew all expectations.
Articles like this make me think of that.
She was only paid 300K?
That seems ridiculously low. But I bet she’ll clean up in her next contract.
Not really. Daisy Ridley and John Boyega reportedly made less than $200k while Harrison Ford made $20 mill for The Force Awakens. No need to pay big stars tons of cash when new comers will work cheap and the source material is the draw.
If you aren’t that famous, you don’t have much negotiating power. Her biggest role was a bit part in the Fast and Furious movies before this.
Her biggest role is being a super famous model.
And she’s married to some billionaire, so she’s doing fine.
Also it wasn’t called Star Wars: Finn and Rey. She was the lead, lead.
Rey is absolutely the lead character in TFA.
Being a model isn’t a role and isnt anywhere near being a movie star. She had little bargaining power because of this and her career credits. Chris Pine likely made many times more than she did because he is an established star. Chris Hemsworth made $150k for the first Thor and then cashed in. Others have pointed out RDJ made $500k for the first Iron Man and he was far more established but was starting a comeback.
If she pressed the issue while negotiating her BvS and WW contracts, they would have told her to leave and brought in the next model. She bet on herself and she will be rewarded on the next film. She was paid appropriately for the film considering her body of work and will cash in for WW2.
I’m not upset about how she’s getting paid.
I’m just somewhat shocked.
A full-season on a TV show as a lead is more money.
Making a successful movie with women in a genre that is normally dominated by men doesn’t mean you deserve an oscar. It just means you made a movie that didn’t suck.
Well, it was a 5 bagger
Not a hot take, just the facts: I fell asleep multiple times.