Wonder Woman’s looking colorful on her very first one-sheet

This is a Wonder Woman poster.

It”s pretty much exactly what you”d want from a Wonder Woman poster, too.

In the past 25 years, I”ve probably read 20 different drafts of Wonder Woman scripts developed by Warner Bros. The worst one I read started with Wonder Woman wearing a black leather Trinity outfit when she crashes the invisible jet and dies, only to have the outfit crawl off of her and go looking for the nearest person with Amazon DNA to make them the new Wonder Woman. The best of them was by Laeta Kalogridis and felt like a completely faithful take on the George Perez years of the comic, with Ares as the main villain.

What became clear from reading those drafts was that Warner Bros. didn”t really want to make a faithful adaptation, because every time any writer (Joss Whedon”s was pretty damn faithful, too) got anywhere close, they balked. That was a different time, though, before they made their major commitment to the DC Universe, and everything I”ve heard about the film that Patty Jenkins directed sounds like they”re incorporating her mythology and trying to make a film that fans of the character will recognize as the “real” Wonder Woman.

It”s weird to call Gal Gadot the best thing about Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, because it really doesn”t feel like she has any significant screen time. She”s an image, not a character. But there”s one moment in the fight against Doomsday, where she gets smacked into the dirt only to turn over smiling, ready for more battle, that suggests a character I want to see. I hope that”s what this movie is.

We”ll all find out next year, but in the meantime, here”s the first stand-alone one-sheet for the first feature film about one of the most enduring icons in the world of comics. Hold out your arms, spin in a circle, and get ready…

Wonder Woman is in theaters June 2, 2017.