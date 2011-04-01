WonderCon 2011: Reactions to a new ‘Nikita’ and the season to date

SAN FRANCISCO – I’m with Alan Sepinwall and Ryan McGee when it comes to the evils of referring to a TV episode as a “gamechanger.” The frequency with which game-changing episodes actually change the game for the series in question is low.
It’s not like there aren’t TV episodes that fit the bill. “Alias” got rid of SD-6. “Lost” began doing flash-forwards instead of flashbacks. The gang on “The O.C.” discovered Rooney. Depending on how loosely you define a change of the game, it happens sometimes, but not nearly as often as hype-loving showrunners or promotional departments would want you to think.
I mention this because part of me wants to tease “Nikita” fans with a warning that next Thursday’s episode, titled “Covenants,” is a gamechanger.
It’s not. It’s *really* not. But it’s definitely a pivotal episode with many elements that are sure to excite and potentially enrage some fans of the first-year series.
Knowing that “Nikita” would be screening “Covenants” at WonderCon on Friday (April 1) afternoon, I went back and watched the season’s most recent string of episodes, dating back to the last two episodes of 2010 and the full compliment of 2011 episodes. It seemed like the least I could do, especially since I abandoned “Nikita” after four or five episodes that all felt basically identical. I didn’t hate those episodes. Far from it. But in a Thursday 9 p.m. time slot that also includes various NBC comedies, “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Fringe”/”Bones” and whatever shows I didn’t get to watch in the 8 p.m. hour, “Nikita” just fell victim to the limitations of my DVR. Along the way, various people I trust to various degrees tried telling me that “Nikita” had turned a corner and become really good, a contention that left me nodding politely and figuring on a summer marathon, counting on the show’s likely renewal. This WonderCon screening just gave me an excuse to push up my timetable a bit. There are still a handful of fall episodes that I missed, so there are a few things that I only understand from the “Previously on ‘Nikita'” clips, but I feel like I have a pretty good sense of the direction the show took after I left.
Click through for something of a midseason review of “Nikita,” as well as some thoughts on next Thursday’s episode, keeping spoilers to an absolutely minimum, I promise… [No such promises on not spoiling earlier episodes.]
Here’s the thing about next Thursday’s “Nikita”: It would be a gamechanger if “Nikita” had ever fully committed to and succeeded in establishing what its game was in the first place. You can’t change a game you’ve only been playing for 16 episodes and frequently playing with only middling success.
The things I liked during my marathon were also the things I liked when I positively reviewed the pilot.
Maggie Q is unquestionably a star and her ability to carry this vehicle has only become more impressive as the series has delved into Nikita’s personal history. With the exception of a couple bad wigs and accents, we haven’t hit the limits of what Maggie Q can handle, whether we’re talking about stunt work or actual acting (though her emotive performances tend to be better than her dialogue-driven work, which makes sense if you think about her background).
There had been indications that Maggie Q was this good, but Lyndsy Fonseca is a total surprise, even if you happened to really like her in “Kick Ass” or to admire the way she sits on a couch on “How I Met Your Mother.” Alex has a twisted past and Fonseca has been mighty impressive playing the dark sides of that drug addiction and abuse. If I have a reservation, it’s that Fonseca doesn’t play “normal” nearly as well, so I don’t quite understand how a psychological expert as apparently brilliant as Melinda Clarke’s Amanda hasn’t seen right through her. The character is supposed to be a chameleon, so I can’t just shrug off this awkwardness.
“Nikita” has done good an interesting work playing around with time to unfold the details of Nikita and Alex’s pasts, both together and separately and the weekly game of “How is this week’s mission going to thematically justify the flashbacks” is sometimes fun. Unfortunately, the present-tense missions have been — to me at least — much less engaging than the flashbacks that shaped the characters. The weekly game of “What international diplomat/ruler/scientist are we going to kill/not-kill this week” has barely made a ripple. The show’s need to establish its premise through that opening run of mission-of-the-week episodes is a big part of what made me bail. And even in later episodes when things were supposed to be “better,” the flashback stories were rich distractions from missions that were beat-for-beat identical almost every week, right down that that reliable moment when Shane West’s Michael and Nikita would see each other from across a room, sneer and part ways.
The season’s one big shocking moment, Alex needing to kill Ashton Holmes’ Thom, was less an effective piece of storytelling and more an acknowledgment of how poorly the show was handling the world of Division. Alex spent maybe a week being guilting about shooting her possible love interest and then moved on, realizing that Thom wasn’t even slightly integral to her life or to the show. Tiffany Hines’ Jaden has become a non-factor and as much as I respect Clarke and Aaron Stanford as actors, “Nikita” alternates between showcase episodes for Amanda and Seymour and then episodes where they barely appear and their absence isn’t felt in the storytelling in the slightest. Xander Berkeley has never been adequately used. The “Alias” model was never a perfect match for “Nikita,” but when you compare SD-6 to Division, you get some inkling of what “Nikita” has been doing wrong all season long.
As fans know, the show’s last new episode aired back in February and “Echoes” ended with Nikita returning home to her mansion/hideaway/training-den and discovering Michael sitting in what would be a living room of a normal house. Uh-oh! When I saw this key twist, my first reaction was, “Already?” and my second reaction was “It’s about time.” Had “Nikita” been more nuanced in its treatment of Division and that half of Alex/Nikita’s life, their discovery by Michael could have been pushed until at least the first season finale and possibly later, but under the current circumstances, they weren’t making organic progress in this direction, so there was no reason not to just skip a few steps and see if the new paradigm might work better than the old one.
“Covenants” is all about the “Well now what?” of things. Obviously now that Michael is in Nikita’s house and presumably knows about her relationship with Alex, things have to change. “Covenants” takes the cliffhanger of the last episode and uses it to slide around a number of pieces on the chessboard and as the episode ended, I felt like “Nikita” had a clarity that it maybe never had previously. That’s encouraging.
You know what isn’t encouraging? “Covenants” is a Michael-centric episode and that can only mean one thing: Lots and lots of Shane West growling. When I watched the pilot and West delivered every line of dialogue in the same monotone growl with the same pinched expression, I really though it was the kind of thing that could quickly be finessed out in subsequent episodes. I got that he was brooding and that he was trying to be macho, but it was a laughable acting choice, one that a director other than Danny Cannon might have scared out of him immediately. The reason why we tolerate Christian Bale doing his Batman growl is because Batman is a character being played by Bruce Wayne and Bale’s Bruce Wayne is totally different. After 17 episodes, West hasn’t added any other shadings, even in flashbacks. We haven’t heard about the horrible accident to his throat that left him unable to talk like a human. And, in the episodes I’ve seen, nobody’s made fun of the character for being so laughable (again, there are those episodes I still haven’t seen that may have been 100% Michael parody). I think that West’s performance has been the cause for the rise in Nikita/Alex shipping, because what kind of fan of romance would possibly want Nikita to end up with this growling pill.
In “Covenants,” we learn a lot about why Michael’s in such pain. It explains the character’s psychology, but that doesn’t justify West’s performance.
But enough complaints. “Covenants” also brings us closer to payoffs of previously introduced elements like Kasim and all of the stuff with Ari and Gogol that I actually don’t care about, but that the writers seem invested in. It introduces (or reintroduces?) a new MacGuffin that gives Nikita a little purpose other than just that ever-nebulous “revenge” or the only-slightly-more-specific “bringing down Division.”
Anyway, I don’t know if this was a tease for next week’s “Nikita” or my re-review of the series or what. Take your pick, I suppose.
Meh… I made it about 4 eps in and decided the show was WAY too episodic and repetitive for my tastes. On the other hand, my 17 year old sister LOVES it, so congrats CW you hit your target demo!
as far as macguffins go don’t forget percy’s black boxes although i think they have put that on ice.
No offence, but I find Maggie’s action scenes fantastic yes but her acting chops have failed to impress me. She’s far too pretentious; especially in all her undercover scenes. In reality, nobody would fall for her fake act. She’s always too bubbly or overtly dramatic when she’s going ‘in character’. When she’s just Nikita, she’s a snore. It’s only her action scenes where she picks up. Shane is, as you say, terrible. Lyndsy is quite good. But I will never get the hype with Maggie Q. Overrated.
Jane – I think you’re disliking the same thing I meant when I said “her emotive performances tend to be better than her dialogue-driven work,” you’re just disliking it a bit more than I am (which is totally fine). I personally think Maggie Q’s line readings are very good when she’s playing Nikita-as-Nikita, but I don’t disagree that she’s much less successful when playing Nikita-playing-a-character.
-Daniel
Great exhaustive review. I’m a fan but agree with many of your points of criticism.
Note: Alex’s new love interest — brought in as part of the throw-things-at-the-wall tweaking — did in fact make fun of Michael’s growling.
BTW, many of us are Nikita/Alex shippers just because of Nikita and Alex. Michael is an afterthought nuisance that one tries to ignore.
I look forward to your full review next week.
DevMackie – According to several people on Twitter, Michael isn’t actually a nuisance, he’s awesome and I’m biased. I can live with that, I suppose…
And yeah, Alex’s new love interest pretty much as “Dead As A Finale Shocker” written across his forehead, doesn’t he?
-Daniel
I’m a fan of the show and I agree with a lot of your assessments. The first few episodes, while entertaining, were very formulaic. I also thought that it was unbelievable that an organization as dangerous and powerful as Division was having such a difficult time getting Nikita.
The episodes have been starting to change, though. There isn’t always a “mission of the week”. I agree that they haven’t been utilizing all of the characters the way that I think they should. The best episodes are the ones where we see Amanda, Percy, Birkhoff, etc. in addition to everyone else. My least favorite episode this season has been episode 14 because of things that you mentioned: terrible wig, terrible ?accent by Maggie( although I typically tend to like her acting otherwise) and the lack of Division characters. I really don’t care much for the “outsiders” like Ryan and Nathan who seemed to dominate the episode.
The one HUGE difference in our opinions has to be Shane West. Michael is my favorite character. The previous Michael-centric episode (ep 9) has been my favorite episode to date. First of all, that’s Shane’s real voice. It’s deep and raspy, and I happen to love it. I like his interpretation of Michael. He is very conflicted and brooding. If you watched the flashbacks of before he was with Division, he was not that way at all. Things happened in his life that put him in his current position, and it’s not an enviable one. Compared with Michael from USA’s La Femme Nikita, Shane’s Michael has shown more emotion in 16 episodes than that Michael did in several seasons of LFN.
I’m very excited in the direction that the show appears to be going, and if we get a second season, I’m sure it will be fantastic.
Candace – There definitely seems to be a split on Shane West, doesn’t there? Some people love him. Some people hate him. Almost nobody is in the middle…
And I’d bet on “Nikita” getting a second season, though a shift to a new night/time also seems logical… And that might actually allow me to watch it regularly…
-Daniel
I was a fan of this show from the outset and I’ve been impressed with the writing & direction for the most part, but it’s become much more compelling as of late and the writers have definitely upped their game.
I think you’ve made some very valid points with regard to its shortcomings, though. The supporting cast are dealt with in a “here today, gone tomorrow” fashion, but for me there is still so much untold backstory where Nikita (and to a lesser extent, Alex) are concerned that I would rather the likes of Owen/Ryan/Gogol/Percy stay on the fringes than encroach on their screen time. Then again, why have them there at all if you’re not going to do anything substantial with them, right?
Whilst I wasn’t thrilled at the prospect of Alex moping over Thom, I was also flummoxed by how quickly she got over her first kill. I guess it really was just a relationship of convenience. Or maybe she does have sociopathic tendencies after all? ;)
Maggie Q was made for this role and I, too, think she does a stellar job in every arena. Her fight sequences are mind-blowing and she could easily upstage some of the giants of the action genre, but she’s done a great job of making Nikita a flawed human being, too. She does snark, humour, grief and vulnerability equally well and having seen some of her earlier work, the improvement in her range and authenticity is remarkable. She’s instilled Nikita with a compelling blend of larger-than-life charisma and down-to-earth charm, which is no easy feat. She and Lyndsy make for one talented duo and they play off each other remarkably well.
You made me laugh so much with your assessment of Shane West’s one-note performance, because I couldn’t agree more. For me, it’s hard to engage with Michael on any level. I know he has a tortured past and he’s supposed to be struggling to keep a lid on all that “inner turmoil,” but Shane has done nothing to convince me that there’s anything going on behind that perpetual scowl so frankly, I could care less if Michael cries himself to sleep at night.
“What kind of fan of romance would possibly want Nikita to end up with this growling pill?” Never was a truer word spoken ;)
Nikita and Alex’s relationship is far more fascinating for me and, as Dev Mackie pointed out, they’re not just a back-up plan for those of us who don’t see the merits of jumping on the “Mikita” bandwagon. Their connection runs deep (part of the reason why I, too, would love to see more of the flashback scenes – that suicide attempt from 1×02 was one of the most heart-wrenching moments to date) & the bond they have transcends the formulaic sexual tension that Michael and Nikita have been trying to foster. Again, Maggie makes a valiant effort at igniting a spark, but Shane doesn’t make for very good kindling – wooden though he may be :P
I personally think Maggie and Lyndsy have a more natural/effortless chemistry and it’s so much easier to get invested in Nikita and Alex’s relationship, however people choose to perceive it. Especially when Nikita puts everything on the line for Alex and abandons the bigger picture (i.e. taking down Division) time and time again to save her life.
Anyhow, this was a wonderful article – objective, rather than biased, I would say – although I sincerely hope you’re not crucified by the “Mikita” shippers :P
Oh, and I’m still giggling at this gem, by the way: “We haven’t heard about the horrible accident to his throat that left him unable to talk like a human.”
Iâ€™ve been really enjoying this show recently. I wish they would just stop with the love stories, but I guess you have to do that crap on the CW.
Michael is a character I like in spite of Shane West, he is very miscast, but I like the character and back story enough that I have kind of learned to put up with him.
Hmmm I’ll have you know that MIchael/Nikita pairing are by far the BIGGEST “ship” pairing this show has. So i find your “opinions” of Shane West a little uncalled for, to say that we wouldn’t want Nikita with Michael “just” because of his “growling”, which in my opinion, doesn’t add or take anyway anything from the fact that Shane West plays this character with an immense amount of internal turmoil really quite superbly! So that’s just my two cents. I’m a HUGE fan of the show, and of Michael/Nikita, so I may be biased myself. Lol but i just wanted to give my two cents. Thanks for the review though.
Great honest truthful review. I’m a fan of the show but agree very much with what you point out as good and bad of the show. Lyndsy has been a great surprise and Maggie has really grown on me since the pilot. I absolutely agree with you on the imbalance of Division and whole heartedly agree about Shane West’s performance. I want to care about Michael and hence get behind Michael/Nikita, but I just can’t… What I do love is the developed bond between Nikita/Alex and feel that is the heart of the show.
I don’t like this -_-
Well we all have our opinions. I agree that Maggie is doing a great job although it has always been on the back of my mind how, exactly, she got cast since she wasn’t famous in Hollywood yet, having only been in a few well-known films.
Anyhow, I’m going to disagree with you on Shane. He does tend to keep a similar expression but that’s exactly what he’s supposed to do. However, he does have moments where he cones out of his shell and we see a real emotion, whether grief or a small smile and i think it’s those moments that really make Michael’s character worth paying attention too.
Couldn’t agree with you more about Michael. There is a stark difference between the pre-Division Michael as seen in the 1.09 flashbacks and current Michael. And Shane played the two with that appropriate difference. Also, that same episode had current Michael crack a joke with Nikita in the hotel room. It was a crack in his normally brooding persona. There is a lot more to Michael than what you are giving credit for. It’s all in the subtlety.
And I couldn’t possibly adore Maggie Q any more if I tried. Considering Nikita’s background she’s not going to be all bubbly and emoting. She’s going to be restrained and controlled with her emotions, as much as she possibly can.
As for the side characters like Percy, Amanda, and Birkhoff…I like them all but it’s not necessary to have them in every episode. This is Nikita’s story and the lion’s share of that story involves her relationships with Michael and Alex. That’s the big triad and it’s those inter-relationships that drive the show.
I am a bit amused that there are complaints about the “love story” taken up too much time. Through 15 episodes the Michael and Nikita Story was pretty much side bar to everything else going on. Yes it is the focus on these last few episodes but CW is trying to save a show that YOU aren’t watching. Everything about the show has been brilliant. The acting, the action, the writing. Maggie Q has put her heart and soul into this role. As for Shane West, whatever your opinion of him through 16 episodes, his character is sure to hit a turning point in this week’s new episode and I have no doubt Shane will take on the challenge like the pro he is.
Nikita is my favorite show right now and I think that Maggie Q and Shane West both do an amazing job of portraying their characters. Like someone else mentioned, they aren’t going to be happy and bubbly people, obviously, but if you look at the subtle hints both actors put into their facial expressions you can see how fantastic they are. I mean think about it, in the episode where everyone is convinced Nikita is dead and Michael walks in to see Birkhoff and Percy staring at Nikita alive on the screen, the look on Michael’s face is one of subtle joy and relief beacuse he obviously can’t jump for joy in Division. And someone else also stated that Mikita is the number one ship on this show, so I would think twice before writing it off as nothing. Mikita all the way.
I love Nikita it really is a well acted and the story telling is getting better and better. As for Shane West voice and saying they don’t even make light of it, well they did a joke about it when Nathan Answered the phone itwas Micheal he said, “Souinds like Batman.”
His voice never bothered me but I appreciated the humor, he does have that Batman flair.
well, only desagree your comment on Shane West, you need to see all Nikita eps. Shane’s performance has a sense very effective in his character. We are faced with a gradual discovery of his background, but you need to see this for understand.Shane’s performance has a sense very effective in character.
The Maggie’s performance is amazing, just the fights scenes or action scenes. But the emotions, Lyndsy Fonseca leads. She is a very talented actress.
I am sorry that Maggie can not convey to me her sadness when she cries. I know when she’s happy, but when she tries to look sad is bizarre
awww, you are being way to hard on shane west. the character is *supposed* to be dark and broody, and that’s actually pretty close to his real voice. (although, it was funny when Nathan said he sounds like batman). I think he’s fantastic. I’m hoping the show gets a 2nd season!
Perhaps this show is more impressive if you’ve never seen the original TV series. I generally like Maggie Q, but I don’t like her in this role. although she does have a slightly larger emotional range than Shane West, that’s not saying much: *he* has all the range of of room-temp sour pickle. Moreover, he’s *not* dark, brooding or mysterious, he’s just stiff, pouty and irritating, like he was on ER sometimes. At least on ER, there were moments when he was very appealing and redeemed himself. In Nikita, however, he’s reduced himself to a cardboard copy of his worst self (not that Roy Dupuis was all that good the first season: he wavered between smoldering and wooden; but at least he got much better; we know, tho, that Shane West can be better than he is on Nikita — much better, so what’s stopping him? Poor direction, I’d guess, which wasn’t the case on ER). Then again, given the way the CW limits itself by targeting a very young demo (as in, shooting itself in the gonads), I suppose their remake or its choice of stars shouldn’t surprise me. All in all, a ho-hum waste of time, even if the take on the remake was at first intriguing. Vague promise unfulfilled. Too bad. Oh, and Melinda Clarke has nothing on Alberta Watson, certainly not depth. Clarke doesn’t scare me at all in that role, and she should.