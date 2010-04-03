WonderCon Notes: Ali Larter thinks ‘Heroes’ will be back

There is absolutely nothing official or scientific or even slightly meaningful about this story, but what’s the point of being at WonderCon if you’re not going to report on Ali Larter’s conviction that “Heroes” will be back next season?
Speaking at a Saturday (April 3) panel for the next movie in the “Resident Evil” franchise, Larter was asked about future projects. She held out hope that her NBC superhero drama will be back for another season, despite dismal ratings and increased critical mockery.
“I think that we’ll be back,” Larter told the crowd. “I think that there are still stories that need to be told.”
That, plus an actual renewal and a quarter will get you another season of “Heroes,” plus 25 cents.
Larter urged fans to write, tweet and blog about the show and let NBC know that they want the show to return.
Strangely, there was almost no audience response to Larter’s news, perhaps due to ongoing skepticism from viewers regarding prognostications from the show’s cast (yes, we’re looking at you, Greg Grunberg). Or maybe after four seasons, even fans of “Heroes” feel like they’ve gotten enough “Heroes.”
NBC will presumably make an actual announcement on “Heroes” in May.
i like heroes and what up with the dumb ass that wrote this. there are still fans out there and i’m one of them. if you need a million. i’ll give you one. Heroes is the best show ever and if ever gets cancelled then it’s not even worth watching all the other crap thats on.
Yeah, Heroes hasn’t been the best of late but it’s a lot better than some of the other crap on TV – look at FlashForward, the latest ratings are worse than Heroes (1.5 vs 2.0) and Chuck isn’t actually doing very at the moment either.
The Only Way Heroes would be on is Because NBC doesn’t have Much to offer. The Only Show I really look forwasd is Chuck! Thurs Night & L&O SVU, & The Biggest Looser So far is their biggest ratings. If Heroes fans put out the Compassion Chuck fans have for the show maybe they might have a Chance.
I’d love for Heroes to return minus Kring, but I don’t see how a campaign for that could be implemented without confusing the folks that run NBC.