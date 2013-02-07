Wong Kar-Wai’s ‘The Grandmasters’ picked up by Weinstein Company

Wong Kar-Wai’s highly-anticipated “The Grandmasters” is finally heading to the U.S.

The Weinstein Company has acquired the North American rights to the delayed martial arts epic “The Grandmaster” from Annapurna.

TWC also picked up the rights to Australia, New Zealand, and the UK from Wild Bunch, according to Deadline.

The martial arts film, which stars Wong regular Tony Leung (“In the Mood For Love,” “2046”) and Zhang Ziyi (“2046,” Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”), is making its world premiere this week at the Berlin Film Festival.

Set against the backdrop of the Japanese invasion of China in the 1930s, the visually striking film is a biopic of martial arts master Ip Man (Leung) who famously trained Bruce Lee. Song Hye-kyo, Chang Chen and a host of various martial arts experts also appear in the film.

The supposed feud between TWC’s head honcho Harvey Weinstein and Annapurna Pictures top dog Megan Ellison about the disappointing box office of “The Master” appears to be over.

“The Grandmasters” is already open in China, where it has quickly grossed over $50 million, a box office record for Wong’s films.

No date has yet been set for its U.S. release.

Watch the film’s trailer here.