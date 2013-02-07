Wong Kar-Wai’s ‘The Grandmasters’ picked up by Weinstein Company

02.07.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

Wong Kar-Wai’s highly-anticipated “The Grandmasters” is finally heading to the U.S.

The Weinstein Company has acquired the North American rights to the delayed martial arts epic “The Grandmaster” from Annapurna. 

TWC also picked up the rights to Australia, New Zealand, and the UK from Wild Bunch, according to Deadline.

The martial arts film, which stars Wong regular Tony Leung (“In the Mood For Love,” “2046”) and Zhang Ziyi (“2046,” Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”), is making its world premiere this week at the Berlin Film Festival.

Set against the backdrop of the Japanese invasion of China in the 1930s, the visually striking film is a biopic of martial arts master Ip Man (Leung) who famously trained Bruce Lee. Song Hye-kyo, Chang Chen and a host of various martial arts experts also appear in the film. 

The supposed feud between TWC’s head honcho Harvey Weinstein and Annapurna Pictures top dog Megan Ellison about the disappointing box office of “The Master” appears to be over. 

“The Grandmasters” is already open in China, where it has quickly grossed over $50 million, a box office record for Wong’s films.

No date has yet been set for its U.S. release. 

Watch the film’s trailer here.

Around The Web

TAGSBruce LeeChang ChenIP MANThe GrandmastersTony LeungWEINSTEIN COMPANYWong Kar WaiZHANG ZIYI

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP