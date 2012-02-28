‘World War Z’ director to helm graphic novel adaptation ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’

With his Brad Pitt-starrer “World War Z” hoping to be a successful bit of holiday counter-programming later this year (the Max Brooks adaptation is slated for release in December), director Marc Forster is already eyeing his next project – an adaptation of the Image Comics graphic novel “Cowboy Ninja Viking”, which he is attached to helm for Universal.

According to exclusive-getter Deadline, the project was originally developed at Disney before it was deemed unfit for the studio thanks to a “too edgy” script penned by “Zombieland” screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Universal then came in and snatched up the property.

The studio, which is viewing the project as a potential franchise, is hoping to begin production on the film sometime this year.

The plot of the comics centers on an underground government program that focuses on transforming patients with Multiple Personality Disorder into assassins known as “Triplets”. The main character, a man named Duncan, comes out of the training process with the skills of – you guessed it – a cowboy, a ninja and a viking. Cool action-movie stuff ensues.

The series, which was created by writer A.J. Lieberman and artist Riley Rossmo, began publishing in 2009.

Forster’s last film was “Machine Gun Preacher” starring Gerard Butler, which was a commercial flop with only $1 million in worldwide box-office on a reported $30 million budget.

Any fans of the comic-book series excited to see how “Cowboy Ninja Viking” will turn out as a film? Perhaps you have some ideas on casting? Sound off in the comments!

