‘World War Z’ sequel moving forward after big $66 million debut

“World War Z” may not be ending anytime soon.
Paramount vice chairman Rob Moore tells The Hollywood Reporter that the studio is officially developing a sequel to the Brad Pitt zombie epic, which outperformed expectations over the weekend by grossing $66 million in North America and over $45 million internationally.
“The great thing about this process [of making and promoting the film] was that it showed what a great partner and producer Brad is,” said Moore. “He made a true commitment.”
Pitt, the star and producer of the Marc Forster-directed book adaptation, made a heavy push for the movie leading up to release, even showing up in person to introduce it at early public screenings. This involvement was especially important given the bad press the film had received during its production phase, which was plagued by cost overruns and extensive reshoots that necessitated the creation of a new denouement.
“[Pitt] stayed and worked when he could have gone off and shot another movie,” said Moore of the star’s commitment to making the film work after the studio expressed disapproval with the original ending.
It’s worth noting that with a reported budget of $190 million (though some claim the final cost was much higher), “World War Z” still has a ways to go before it can be deemed a profitable venture. Much will likely depend on how well the film holds up Stateside in subsequent weekends, as well as on its take internationally. Luckily for the studio, critics have generally been kind, with the film currently holding a 67% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (You can read Drew’s review here.)
Did you see “World War Z” this weekend? If so, do you think it deserves a sequel? Sound off in the comments.
Different than the book but to me that’s a good thing i saw it last friday ill most likely see it again next week, yeah it was that good, and i really hope it does well so we can get a sequel or two haha
Glad you liked it!
Deserves a sequel.
Why no review of the movie from anyone at HitFix yet?
Drew did….didn’t enjoy it. Gotta agree with him there
I actually cited the review in the article, @Kteemac.
Saw it today. Sequel worthy!
Saw it this afternoon and loved it! I was exhausted when I left the theatre. Definitely will see the sequel!
…Might want to change your name when you post your falsehoods… maybe try not posting from your phone and get your actual username.
100% deserves a sequel, it was a thrilling ride from start to finish and I really hope it continues to do well so we can have a trilogy!!
really enjoyed it! What a fun movie!!!
Watched movie in 3D on Saturday. Really enjoyed it. What a fun movie. Brad is a true actor!
Yes. Will watch World War Z II :-)
I will see it again as there is a lot going on in this action packed movie. It is a good movie and needs a sequel to go into depth a bit more on the other main characters and of course continue the story line.
Yeah, I won’t be seeing a sequel in all likelihood. The movie just wasn’t good at all.
It needs more then one sequel. It is true it diverges from the book greatly yet it has managed to keep me on the edge of my seat. If there is one thing Hollywood needs to understand from my perspective and likely most people is that story’s need endings. There have just been too many cliffhangers in the past few decades for my taste. To be quite honest this keeps me from the movie theaters for the most part. Its not just movies though TV series also have a problem with this. Take a look at the show “Firefly” for an example. I guess the next movie on my list will be Enders Game and by god Hollywood don’t let us down on that. I believe that was the greatest book I ever read!
Not really what I expected, after reading Max Brooks best seller. However I was entertained, and did enjoy the film. I would like to see a sequel with more stories and characters from the book.
I saw the movie! it was just Epic. I would love a sequel. As for Max Brooke’s crying saying it didn’t follow the book, be glad it didn’t follows the book, in a seriousness why would anyone pay to see a documentary. I loved it! WWZII