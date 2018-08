Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hey, how’s your day going? What’s that, you have a case of the Mondays? Please go get that checked out as soon as possible and try not to cough or complain around others. In the meantime, this video might make you feel better.

How can a 2-year-old memorize this much choreography? I’m a full-grown adult, and I still can’t remember the order of the Macarena.

(via HuffPo)