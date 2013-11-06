Worse than Jane Foster? 10 horribly unconvincing movie scientists

Movie science is already a funny thing. You have characters in lab coats spouting off technical-sounding jargon about molecules and stabilizers, almost as if they’re trying to confuse you so you don’t realize none of the science actually makes sense. But when you give that dialogue to actors like Denise Richards and Keanu Reeves, well, it becomes even funner. In honor of, Natalie Portman’s gorgeous-but-dubious Jane Foster in this Friday’s “Thor: The Dark World,” here are 10 totally implausible silver screen scientists.
People who don’t like Jeff Goldbum as Dr. Malclom can go straight to hell!
He doesn’t even play a scientist, he’s a quirky mathematician.
I understand the point of this gallery, but considering Natalie Portman is know to be extremely smart since everyone knows she went to Harvard, I’m not sure she really applies to this situation.
The absence of Joseph Bologna’s Dr. Malavaqua in Transylvania 6-5000 is a huge oversight.
Seriously? Ian Malcom is on this list? Epic fail!
One of my favorite jokes in all of ’30 Rock’ (and that’s saying something!) is when Denise Richards was on and demanded recognition for having played “nuclear psychiatrist Christmas Jones”.
Also, as GRUBI says, Natalie Portman is really smart so don’t you DARE pick on her. I must admit, I had forgot about Tara Reid, maybe because the only Uwe Boll film I’ve seen is Bloodrayne, but she and Jessica Alba are both strong picks for the gallery.
what does her being smart have to do with her portrayal of Jane Foster?you are aware that you can be smart and a shitty actor, right?
Old comment is old. I got nothing for ya, except that if you are seriously claiming she is a shitty actor then you are just plain wrong.
I wasn’t commenting on her acting ability, but on your lack of logic. Having said that, yes, I believe her to be a mediocre actress.
…and that’s why you dug up a 2-month-old thread? To mark words on what is obviously a joke (or at the very least meant to be taken lightly, as in I’m a little smitten with Portman and nobody is allowed to talk crap about her)? When in reality, I don’t really care one way or another and I certainly understand the logical fallacy involved (that being what makes it humorous in my eyes).
Actually, I think I’m done explaining myself here
Yeah, I’m not feeling this list. Putting Natalie Portman and Jeff Goldblum on the same list as Tara Reid and Denise Richards? Not even comparable.
I can see making fun of Tara Reid playing a scientist since she has a hard time pulling off engaged, much less intelligent. But it seems like some of these were chosen just because they don’t fit into some sort of preconceived notion of what a scientist should be like. Contrary to what is mostly portrayed in television and movies, scientists aren’t all unattractive, socially impaired, clumsy buffoons isolated from the world around them. There is as much a cross section of people in the sciences as in any profession.
In college most of my science professors did not conform to this limiting view. For instance I had a Geology professor in college who I could only describe as a rockstar. He was charismatic and smart, engaging and confident. The kind of person that you feel sure you would hate because of all of his natural gifts if you didn’t at the same time like him so much. And he wasn’t the exception (although he was probably among the most charismatic people I’ve ever met). Most scientists I have met in my life don’t conform to the tired science tropes that are pulled out over and over.
Glad to see you’re using appropriate terminology re: little people… (Brando “demanded that a midget be cast as his assistant”)
It’s dwarf. “Little people” is horribly insulting.
Well, the Little People of America consider dwarf and little person acceptable ([web.archive.org]). But “midget,” no.
Well, in this case, the actor is a dwarf – someone who suffers from dwarfism, where the limbs are disproportionate to the body. A midget is where the torso and limbs are in proportion. It’s very simple. Learn the difference before you insult anyone else, you ignorant twit.
I believe Natalie Portman is a smart, intelligent young woman.
But Jane Foster is written as nothing more than an extra horny woman who does some sort of ambiguous science that not even she understands. So yeah, Jane Foster fits the mold.
Dr Christmas Jones is my least favorite character in cinema history. My own parents made me leave the theater cause I was laughing at how goddamn stupid the words coming out mouth were