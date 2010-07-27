Would you like to see ‘Animal Kingdom’ early in New York?

There are few things that make me happier doing this job than giving out free passes to movies for people. On a personal level, the whole reason I ever started writing about films, way before I even thought about getting paid for it, was simply to share my love of films with people, and there’s no better way to do that than to actually show the film to people.
In the case of “Animal Kingdom,” Sony Pictures Classics obviously shares my feelings, and they’re doing something about it if you’re in New York City this Thursday night.
All you have to do is go to the AMC 34th St. at 7:00 PM this Thursday, July 29th. Seating is first come first serve and completely free.
So what exactly is “Animal Kingdom”? Well, the film opens August 13, and it’s based on real stories about the criminal underworld in Melbourne.
Here’s the summary we’ve been running here on the site:
“Armed robber Pope Cody (Ben Mendelsohn) is in hiding, on the run from a gang of renegade detectives who want him dead. His business partner and best friend, Barry ‘Baz’ Brown (Joel Edgerton), wants out of the game, recognizing that their days of old-school banditry are all but over. Pope’s younger brother, the speed-addicted and volatile Craig Cody (Sullivan Stapleton), is making a fortune in the illicit substances trade – the true cash cow of the modern criminal fraternity – while the youngest Cody brother, Darren (Luke Ford), naively navigates his way through this criminal world – the only world his family has ever known.
And into this world arrives their nephew, Joshua ‘J’ Cody (James Frecheville).
Following the death of his mother, J finds himself living with his estranged family, under the watchful eye of his doting grandmother, Smurf (Jacki Weaver), mother to the Cody boys.
J quickly comes to believe that he is a player in this world. But, as he soon discovers, this world is far larger and more menacing than he could ever imagine.
When tensions between family and police reach a bloody peak, J finds himself at the center of a cold-blooded revenge plot that turns the family upside down, and which also threatens to ensnare innocent bystanders such as his girlfriend, Nicky (Laura Wheelwright).
One senior cop, Nathan Leckie (Guy Pearce), must lure J into the police fold and then shepherd him through a complex minefield of witness protection, corrupt cops, slippery lawyers and a paranoid and vengeful underworld.
J comes to realize that in order to survive he must determine how the game is played – he must somehow choose his place in this cunning and brutal animal kingdom. He must work out where he fits.”
I’ve managed to miss the film at two different festivals now, so I’m really looking forward to finally seeing the film soon. Everyone I talked to at Sundance and the LAFF seemed to really like the movie once they’d seen it, and it’s been very high on my most-anticipated list all year long.
I hope you manage to make it in if you head down to the theater, and I encourage you to go a few minutes early if you can, since it is a free screening.
And hopefully we can make a habit of this.
I highly encourage my fellow New Yorkers to attend this screening. Animal Kingdom is an EXCELLENT film from a writer/director with a unique voice that will surely be around for a long time.
Cheers to you and SPC, Drew, for providing the opportunity. I may have to join and see it a third time.
Saw this film last night at a New Zealand International Film Festival screening. LOVED IT!!!
Looks intriguing!
Good to see this movie doing the rounds. It is truly a great film, superbly told and well acted. Ben Mendelson will knock your socks off!
One thing though Drew, this story is not based on real events really. I saw a screening here in Sydney which featured a QnA with the director, editor and most of the cast – a great experience! During the QnA Michod spoke about it’s fictionality – though it is a starkly realistic portrayal of the Melbourne crime world, the events are fictitious. Michod did comment that part of his inspiration for this story though involved a true incident which is reflected in the film – with out spoiling it, it’s the scene featuring the 2 police officers in the dark street (you will know the one). I believe those who carried out the incident were never known or caught, Michod said reading about it he wondered what could possibly lead to such a thing ever happening and developed the story from there, a story he originally envisioned as an Aussie crime epic (it was made the film it is during editing – he and his editor, as well as the cast had some fascinating things to say along with some great anecdotes). So, anyway, it does kind of stem from reality but much in the same way as something like The Wire does.
That said I have to mention, there is a television show here called Underbelly which is very popular and markets itself as a portrayal of true stories, I however find the events in Animal kingdom infinitely better reflecting reality for the people caught up in this small underworld.
Anyway, the screening was a great night and the movie is easily the best out of Oz in many years!
Saw this last night here in Toronto. Very good film. Tense and gritty with strong acting all around, Grandma and Pope especially.
Go see it if you are in New York.
It’s a movie that starts off slow, and then build and builds. It’s rare that a movie will stir genuine emotion in me, but I was literally squirming and cringing in my chair at times in this. A lot has been said about Jacqui Weaver’s performance (which was brilliant), but for me, Ben Mendelson as Pope was one of the most palpable portrayals of evil that I’ve ever had the experience of watching.
(On Jacqui Weaver… people may be surprised to know that for twenty years from the late eighties, she barely acted at all. Something of a faded star in the Australian celebrity circle. For her to suddenly come out with a performance so stunning was an amazing statement on her true ability. Why has she been hiding from the camera all these years?)