From the Echo Park Lake to the Staten Island Ferry, quirkiness abounds in this video from the band Cassorla for their song “Bona Fide.” And it looks like Aubrey Plaza’s turn as a saxaphonist (don’t care if that’s not a word) is no charade — she’s actually credited as playing on the track. Which really doesn’t surprise me at all, as it somehow fits right in with her persona.

April Ludgate forever.

