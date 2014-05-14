Would You Survive a Ride on the Mechanical Bullock?

Billy Eichner has put Rachel Dratch through hell: First he forced her on season one of “Billy on the Street” to name 20 white celebrities (She couldn't do it) and last year he forced her to conquer the Julia Roberts-based obstacle course called the Julia Robstacle course (She passed, but barely). Now the devastation continues: She must ride the Mechanical Bullock.

It's just a normal mechanical bull. But Billy forces Rachel to answer questions about Sandra Bullock as she rides. It is a fate worse than death, especially because the bull's “speed” is not on “cruise control.” Ohhhh, 1997. Thanks for it all. 

