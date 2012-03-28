‘Wrath of the Titans,’ or how Zeus got his groove back

It’s hard to think of a major 2012 release I was looking forward to much less than “Wrath of the Titans,” a largely uninvited sequel to 2010’s singularly ghastly “Clash of the Titans” remake — a notorious nadir in post-converted 3D sludginess, but also a dour, incoherent slog even in two dimensions. It made millions, sure, but so do the Kardashian sisters… and no right-minded person is clamoring for further editions of them.
Indeed, I wasn’t planning on seeing “Wrath of the Titans” at all. Every year, there’s a certain number of obviously whiffy releases one can reasonably relegate to the “only if you pay me” pile, and there I felt comfortable chucking Sam Worthington’s latest skirt-opera — until, well, someone offered to pay me. Commissioned by Time Out to review the film, I slumped into the screening room earlier this week with the grim-faced mien of a man keeping a urologist’s appointment — only to emerge, some 90-plus minutes later, with ears and eyes bludgeoned but a wholly unanticipated spring in my step. Whisper it soft if you must, but as my review explains, “Wrath of the Titans” is not half bad. Okay, it’s good.
I’m as stunned as you are. Improving on the 2010 film, admittedly, is a pretty low bar to clear, though “Wrath” does so with an almost contemptuous degree of comfort: with South African genre upstart Jonathan Liebesman taking the reins from Louis Leterrier, the effects are more polished, the set pieces more tidily constructed, the cast more discerningly chosen. The only conceivable point in the former film’s favor is that Sam Worthington looks better with a buzz cut than with the curly pro-footballer mullet he adopts here, though even that minus scores cred by representing less of an anachronism.
Rather more impressively, the film betters even the original 1981 “Clash of the Titans” (an affectionately regarded but fundamentally ropey curio) for sweeping boys’-own silliness. What’s lousy about it is the joyous preserve of B-movies: the egregious manhandling of mythology (sample exchange: “Gods don’t die!” “They do now!”), the hilariously bald expository dialogue, the expression-challenged lead. there’s not quite enough inspiration amid the rubble to make it special, but there’s enough care, craft and self-awareness here to show up the indefensibility of too much shoddy Hollywood product, the 2010 “Clash” included.
Some of the improvements are obvious, self-explanatory even: we needn’t go into the hows and whys of Rosamund Pike representing better value than Gemma Arterton as a female lead. Others, however, are subtler, relating to the logical thrust of the storytelling, or the comparative lack of clutter in the imagery. (The 3D’s a lot less muddy, too.) Some of this may be put down to more resourceful direction and (within limits) writing; others suggest studio suits may actually have taken notes on what didn’t work about the first film. If so, that’s encouraging: with “Clash” having raked in $490 million worldwide, the sequel didn’t need to be markedly better than its predecessor, but enough has been tweaked here to indicate many of our objections were heard.
It’ll be interesting, then, to see if the critical and commercial response to “Wrath” reflects the filmmakers’ extra effort. I’ve heard enough horrified reactions from colleagues to my favorable assessment to indicate that a kneejerk bevy of one-star pans awaits it on Friday — Slant’s Jaime Christley has already gone one better with a zero-star evisceration — but I’m also not the only one noticing an improvement. Our HitFix neighbor Drew McWeeny was also pleasantly surprised by the film; Glenn Kenny and Variety’s Andrew Barker are among the high-end critics giving it a bemused pass. Box office, I both expect and hope, will be robust: if the Hollywood machine doesn’t get rewarded for its tentative stabs at franchise quality control, it won’t bode well for riskier innovations.
I’ll still pass. Call me a snob but I’m just not the least bit interested. It may be improved crap but I have a feeling it will still be crap.
I’m with you on that. I would literally have to be dragged to the theater.
Rosamund Pike really should be more famous than she is.
“Rosamund Pike representing better value than Gemma Arterton as a female lead”
Sure she is a better actress but Arterton is hotter. :P
What blows my mind is that this is Edgar Ramirez’s follow-up to Carlos. And Sam Worthington, there will be studies done 20 years later as to how this plank of wood (presumably animated to life by some witch) managed to have a film career. Surely this is even a bigger con that Chastain doing 7-8 films per year.
Red_Wine you have Chastain issues?
I had joked just a few days ago that there’s no way I’ll waste my time and money on something like this, but now that you reminded me that Rosamund Pike is in it, I may have to eat my words… It’s dispiriting that such a talented, beautiful, intelligent woman doesn’t get enough deserving parts. Yes, she’s done some great work supporting Knightley/Mulligan/Hawkins etc, but where are her own lead roles?
“Okay, it’s good”.
In a majority of instances for me, BAD could still mean good performances and good set pieces with poor writing/dialogue/storytelling.
So Guy, given the genre at play (which is important), when you say “good” – do you mean “much better than the original and fun” – hence, good. ?
I guess since you said that the script was tightened means that there was a vast improvement there.
I mean it’s a good bad movie — you know the type. And sure, the script is an improvement on its predecessor in terms of structure and clarity, but it’s still ridden with dialogue howlers. That’s kind of its charm.
Gotcha. That’s what I figured, just wanted to clarify. I’m actually kind of looking forward to it’s good badness now. ;)
The trailer made it look far more interesting and fun than the predecessor so I’m not completely surprised, though it’s good to hear that the actual film delivers on the promise of the trailer.
Shame the local theater is only playing it in 3D, which I won’t pay for so I won’t be seeing it until the Blu-ray hits.
Also, between this and Immortals we may have to pigeon-hole Guy as a lover of the swords and sandals. ;)
I am an unabashed sucker for sword-and-sandal fare — but even that couldn’t make me like the 2010 ‘Clash.’
Me, too. For instance, it’s why I liked Prince of Persia – despite it’s badness. I found what I liked (goofy performances, the fights, the spectacle) and ran with it.
Ok, I went, I saw, I didn’t overly care for it. BUT, those 20 minutes or so before the very last scene … holy crap was that good!? I was on the edge of my seat with my mouth agape at Kronos and what he was about to do as Perseus & Pegasus drew near. Too bad most of the rest of the film disappointed me. Too much of the film felt like gigantic monsters, so-so action, good special effects, but fuzzy & uninvolving characterizations/plot (even for the genre). Just my opinion.
I dont understand why no one likes this movie,this movie is good(not great)but it delivers.Its one of the best action movies ive seen in a long time and I would say its alot better that its precadessor. I give this film a 7/10.