Writers board Ridley Scott-directed ‘Monopoly’ movie

Consider the die cast. Director/producer Ridley Scott and toy manufacturer Hasbro have just hired writing duo Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski to pen a screenplay based on iconic board game “Monopoly”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This development comes despite Universal’s recent decision not to move forward with the project, which had resulted from a 2008 deal the studio made with Hasbro to bring some of their best-known board game titles to the screen. Scott is still attached to direct the film, with Hasbro’s Bennett Schneir and Brian Goldner producing.

Other Hasbro titles recently let go by the studio include “Clue” and “Ouija”, though the former also still boasts the attachment of an A-list director in the form of Gore Verbinski. Both projects are currently still in active development, the the hope of landing at another studio.

One board game adaptation Universal did go ahead with is “Battleship”, currently planned for a May 18, 2012 release. Peter Berg directed that film, which stars Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgaard, Liam Neeson, and Rihanna.

Ridley Scott’s next film is “Prometheus”, the highly-anticipated sci-fi movie starring Noomi Rapace, Charlize Theron, Michael Fassbender, and Idris Elba. It’s scheduled for release on June 8, 2012.