Wu-Tang Clan, J. Cole, Foster the People set to headline Bumbershoot Festival

Seattle”s Bumbershoot festival, held Aug. 30-Sept. 1, at Seattle Center, will have a little something for everyone this year.

Headliners include veteran rockers Elvis Costello & The Imposters and The Replacements, rap acts J. Cole and Wu-Tang Clan, and relative newcomers Foster the People and The Head and The Heart.

Also on the diverse bill are Panic! At the Disco, Schoolboy Q, Capital Cities, Neon Trees, The Afghan Whigs, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Mission of Burma, Los Lobos, Bootsy Collins, The Both, Walk the Moon, The Dismemberment Plan, Real Estate, and about 75 other acts. Of particular interest are Big Star”s Third, a collection of artists who come together to play the rock band”s third album, a cult favorite known as “Third” and “Sister Lovers.” The collective usually includes Big Star drummer Jody Stephens as well as others either affiliated with Big Star or acolytes.

Here”s what the individual day line-ups looks like so far:

Aug. 30: Wu-Tang Clan, Elvis Costello and the Imposters, Panic! At the Disco, The Afghan Whigs, The Both, Walk The Moon, G-Easy, Bobby Womack, Danny Brown, Poliça, Mac DeMarco, Big Freedia, SZA, Yuna, The Lonely Forest, Gregory Porter, Sam Lachow, Shelby Earl, Youngblood Hawke, RA Scion, Donnie & Joe Emerson, Fly Moon Royalty, Grayskul, Tomo Nakayama, Iska Dhaaf, McTuff, Naomi Wachira, Evan Flory Barnes + Infinity Upright!, Cataldo, Cumulus, Dude York, Modern Kin, Otieno Terry.

Aug. 31: The Replacements, The Head and the Heart, Schoolboy Q, Los Lobos, Bootsy Collins, The Dismemberment Plan, Luscious Jackson, Pickwick, Kishi Bashi, Red Fang, Big Star”s Third, Iamsu!, Gregory Alan Isakov, Charlie Musselwhite, Mission of Burma, Architecture in Helsinki, The Dream Syndicate, Schoolyard Heroes, San Fermin, Negativland, Kins, Polyrhythmics, ILLFIGHTYOU, Jarv Dee, Sandrider, The 44″s with Kirk “Eli” Fletcher, Hobosexual, Falls, Highlands, Hermigervill, Manatee Commune, Golden Gardens, Hot Wired Rhythm Band.

Sept. 1: Foster the People, J. Cole, Capital Cities, Neon Trees, Real Estate, Nada Surf, The Reverend Horton Heat, Aer, Twin Shadow, Jonathan Richman, Valerie June, Bomba Estéreo, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Rose Windows, Mexican Institute of Sound, DahkaBrakha, Campfire Ok, Bad Things, Julianna Barwick, Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas, Jacco Gardner, La Luz, Current Swell, Tangerine, Hoba Hoba Spirit, Kore Ionz, Jessica Pratt, Massy Ferguson, Old Man Luedecke, Western Haunts, Smokey Brights.