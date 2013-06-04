Wu-Tang Clan releases new song ‘Family Reunion’

In the off-chance you can make your way through Peter Rosenberg’s sound effects and ad-libs, Wu-Tang Clan has a brand new song “Family Reunion.”

The soul sampling track features members Ghostface Killa, Method Man and Masta Killa, and was delivered into the hands of Hot 97 courtesy of RZA. The crew was present and accounted for at Hot 97’s Summer Jam XX just this past weekend.

Wu-Tang also dropped fresh single “Execution in Autumn” last month on limited 7″, and in drastically different style. Still, it’s a good sign that the hip-hop vets are on track for a sixth full-length “A Better Tomorrow,” a little celebration behind the 20th anniversary (!) of “36 Chambers.” “A Better Tomorrow” is supposedly due in July.

The hip-hop tour Rock The Bells features Wu-Tang Clan as headliners for this summer, and the lineup will boast a “hologram” appearance (a la Tupac Shakur at Coachella) by the late, great Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

