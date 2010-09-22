Wyclef Jean hangs up presidential bid to focus on new album

Wyclef Jean”s political career is over before it even began–at least for now. The Fugees-founder-turned solo artist has given up his big for president of his native Haiti and, instead, will focus on promoting his new album.

The campaign was beleaguered from the start as Jean presented no clear platform. He was officially disqualified from the race last month by the powers that be, but he had vowed to fight that decision until yesterday, according to The Guardian. Although no reason for his expulsion was given, it was believe to be because he did not meet Haiti”s five-year residency requirement.

Jean, whose Yele Haiti Foundation provides services and aid for impoverished Haitians, initially told the Guardian, “Singing is not enough. I’m being drafted. Every year I probably do 200 shows and I have a very comfortable life. But people are saying to me, ‘Clef, if you don’t put yourself on the ground, in 10 years’ time you will look at it and say you could have.'”

Perhaps we will learn more about his presidential platform in his new album, out in February. Its title? “If I were President, the Haitian Experience.”