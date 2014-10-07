Exclusive: ‘X Factor’ star Rachel Potter’s new country single ‘Boomerang’

“This song was inspired by the idea of love coming back around after being lost. I think that so many people can related to the idea, as it seems everyone has that 'one that got away,'” says Rachel Potter of her new single. “'Boomerang' is the opportunity for a second chance that we've all been waiting for.”

Today, HitFix exclusively reveals Rachel Potter's new single “Boomerang,” featuring Anthem Lights singer Joey Stamper. Potter's true love — for music — has manifested in a number of way throughout her career. She led the Broadway revival of “Evita,” toured on “Wicked” and co-starred in “The Addams Family” on the Great White Way. She made waves on season three of “The X Factor.”

And now more than ever, she's got her eye on country stardom.

“I was really stoked to not only sing with one of my favorite vocalists, but also to try my hand at country music. I'm a pop singer, so I was hesitant at first about whether I would be the right guy for the song. But, with the amount of pop influence we're hearing on country radio these days, I'm excited to see how listeners respond,” Stamper said of this collaboration, co-penned by Potter and Chase Peacock.

The song — available now on iTunes — will be featured on Potter's independent release “Not So Black And White,” temporarily slated for release in early 2015. (Anthem Lights are preparing for their own album release, “Escape,” out Oct. 14.)

