‘X-Files’ creator Chris Carter back with new mystery series

Though we haven’t heard much from “X-Files” creator Chris Carter since the iconic sci-fi series ended its run in 2002 (save for 2008’s poorly-received theatrical follow-up, “I Want to Believe”), it’s reported that the writer/director is ramping up another series, this one described as a mystery show that centers on a female lead. Carter and production company MRC are expected to begin pitching the show to TV networks in the next few weeks, according to Deadline.

In addition to the new series, Carter also has feature film “Fencewalker” in the pipeline, though he shot the secretive project (said to be autobiographical and non-supernatural in nature) over two years ago and it still hasn’t seen the light of day (or a distributor, for that matter). Perhaps if “X-Files: I Want to Believe” had proven a bigger success (it made around $68 million worldwide on a $30 million budget) we would’ve seen the film hit theaters by now.

Carter is certainly a long way from his ’90s heyday, but it’ll be interesting to see what he has up his sleeve with this new show.