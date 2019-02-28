This summer, the world will go dark. Watch the new trailer for #DarkPhoenix, in theaters June 7. pic.twitter.com/ixDMkeNDeN — X-Men Movies (@XMenMovies) February 28, 2019

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are on the most successful show on television, Game of Thrones, but their respective X-Men movies have been plagued with issues. The former’s Dark Phoenix, with Turner reprising her role as Jean Grey from X-Men: Apocalypse, was supposed to come out in March 2018 until it was pushed back to June 2019 to supposedly give the A-list cast more time for reshoots, while The New Mutants, starring Williams as Rahne Sinclair (Wolfsbane), has been pushed back twice. (The first trailer came out in October 2017!) But both films are definitely, probably, maybe coming out in the next two months, and there’s even a new Dark Phoenix trailer to prove it.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

In Dark Phoenix, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.

Dark Phoenix, which also stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain, opens on June 7.