‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ on course for $100 million-plus opening weekend

(CBR) Fox is looking to draw money from moviegoers” pockets Magneto-style this weekend.

Variety reports pre-release tracking indicates “X-Men: Days of Future Past” could open to more than $100 million in North America – perhaps even as high as $110 million – over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. Fox is, of course, trying to manage public expectations, with estimates of between $95 million and $100 million.

Director Bryan Singer”s $200 million sequel begins a rollout tonight that will see it screening in 3,987 theaters theaters, most of which are 3D; it also opens simultaneously in more than 100 territories. Even if “Days of Future Past” does hit $110 million, it will lag behind the $122.9 million four-day opening of 2006′s “X-Men: The Last Stand,” which still holds the franchise record.

However, the X-Men have more than Sentinels to contend with: Last weekend”s box-office champion, “Godzilla,” is expected to rake in a little less than $50 million, pushing its worldwide total past $300 million.