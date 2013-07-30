Must Watch: ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ viral video introduces the Sentinels

“What have you been doing for the past 50 years? Do you feel safer? More secure? Because we’ve spent the last 50 years ensuring your peace of mind.”
So go the opening lines of the new viral video for “X-Men Days of Future Past,” a faux-commercial celebrating 50 years of Trask Industries, the corporation behind the mutant-hunting Sentinel robots first featured in the comics and soon to be seen in Bryan Singer’s upcoming sequel.
With its soothing voiceover narration and idyllic images of children sleeping and families running on the beach, the video is pure propaganda of the sort we’ve seen in real-life ads for oil companies and pharmaceutical giants. It also offers a look at the Sentinels as they’ll appear in the film: large and sleek, with orange glowing eyes and a more muted color scheme than the pink-and-purple-hued automatons seen in the comic books.
The clip, as it happens, is featured on the new “Trask Industries” website launched as part of the film’s early marketing blitz, and it’s a real treat for hardcore “X-Men” fans, with a brief history of the company, photos and video of founder Bolivar Trask (a.ka. “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage) and more Sentinel imagery among the offerings to be found. After watching the video above, you can explore the rest for yourself here.
“X-Men: Days of Future Past” is slated for release on May 23, 2014.
Having never read that comic series, I have to ask if it’s merely coincidence that Trask is an anagram of Stark?
I’m going to say “probably.” Then again, you never know…
100 percent a coincidence.
Psyched for the movie but man that reminds me SOOOO much of the sky net commercials they play in the waiting room for T2:3D in Universal Orlando.
Anybody else?
Who is that at the beginning of the video? It looks like the back of older Magneto’s head.
I’m liking everything I’ve seen so far. This is my most anticipated hero film of 2014 so far.
It looks cool, and I like the vibe. That said, it is always a hard-sell when they try to mix in some warm-and-cuddly video with a creepy-as-@#$% robot. This will probably not have any real effect on my enjoyment of the movie, however some creepy-designed glowing-eyed militaristic-looking combat-ready android seems out of place in a “we’ve been protecting you and your family” day-at-the-beach sort of commercial setting. I know that’s the point. Yet, something that obviously sinister-looking is probably not what a company would throw out there in a sales pitch. It just seems too obvious they are going for the unsettling subcurrent in an otherwise sunshiny sort of video and it comes across a bit cliche’. If they had not had the robots in shadows with the glowing eyes like something out of a nightmare, or if the back of the robot had not seemed so sharp or unfinished looking, I might have bought it more. It would be like buying a car where they left off sections of the hood to show off the hoses or something. Overall, the image does not work as well as if they had been a bit more subtle about it.
That said, I like the vibe they are setting for the movie. Plus, Peter Dinklage is just fantastic. Right now I am looking forward to seeing him in more roles, so his inclusion is a nice perk.
-Cheers