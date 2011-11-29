‘X-Men’ director Bryan Singer getting in bed with NBC’s ‘Munsters’ reboot

NBC is bringing in a heavy-hitter for their recently-announced reboot of the 1960s TV show “The Munsters”, enlisting “X-Men” and “Superman Returns” helmer Bryan Singer to direct and executive-produce the series alongside “Pushing Daisies” creator Bryan Fuller. Singer will help the network and Fuller realize their vision for the show as a one-hour drama with stylish visuals, much like “Daisies”.

The news was broken by Deadline.

Though he’s best known as a feature director, this won’t be Singer’s first small-screen outing; he currently serves as an executive-producer on the long-running Fox series “House”, for which he directed both the pilot and third episode of the show’s first season. He was also an executive-producer on the now-defunct ABC drama “Dirty Sexy Money”.

On the feature side, Singer is currently in post-production on Warner Bros.’ “Jack the Giant Killer” starring Nicholas Hoult, Ewan McGregor, Eleanor Tomlinson, Stanley Tucci and Ian McShane.

One thing that’s clear from Singer’s attachment is that NBC is heavily invested in the series, which they ordered to pilot earlier this month.

What do you think of Singer’s attachment? Are you a fan of his work, or would you rather they went with a different director?