‘X-Men: First Class’ gets a White Queen and Tommy Lee Jones confirmed for ‘Captain America’

The cast for Matthew Vaughn’s “X-Men: First Class” is rapidly coming into shape and its seemingly full of Europeans. James McAvoy and Matthew Fassbender are already on the books to play younger versions of Prof. Charles Xavier and now Brit Alice Eve will join the cast as Emma Frost, aka The White Queen according to Deadline.com.

Eve is actually 28-years-old so its curious how Frost is going to be played in the production. Is she equal in experience to Xavier’s students as she is in the comic universe or is she a contemporary of the major mutant powers? Curious and curiouser. Eve is best known to moviegoers for her role as Molly in “She’s Out of My League” and as Erin-go-bra-less in “Sex and the City 2.” The new picture reunites Eve and McAvoy who starred together in the charming Brit comedy “Starter for 10.”

After weeks of rumors, it was also reported today that Tommy Lee Jones has been confirmed to play Colonel Phillips in “Captain America: The First Avenger.” It’s assumed Jones will film the supporting role before heading back in time with Will Smith in “Men in Black III.”

“X-Men: First Class” will be released by 20th Century Fox on June 3, 2011. “Captain America: The First Avenger” will be distributed by Paramount Pictures on July 22, 2011.

