‘X-Men: First Class’ is in session for ‘Wanted’s’ James McAvoy

No “Wanted 2” yet? No problem for James McAvoy. The talented Scot has jumped to another potential blockbuster: “X-Men: First Class.”

Heat Vision reports that McAvoy will play the role of Professor Charles Xavier back when he was a younger man still figuring out his telepathic powers. Directed by Matthew Vaughn (“Kick-Ass,” “Stardust”), “First Class” will follow the initial friendship between Xavier and Erik Lensherr (aka Magneto) as they team up with some other mutants to battle a huge global threat. During the adventure a “rift” occurs between the two men which leads to the conflict chronicled in the first three “X-Men” films.

It’s unclear whether McAvoy will shave go bald for the production or which other mutant characters will appear. The Magneto role has not been cast yet. Patrick Stewart played Xavier and Ian McKellen portrayed Magneto in the previous pictures.

“X-Men: First Class” already has a release date of June 3, 2011. Two other Marvel super hero franchises, “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “Thor” will also hit theaters next summer.

McAvoy is best known for his dramatic roles in “Atonement,” “The Last King of Scotland” and “The Last Station.” He also starred opposite Angelina Jolie in the hit thriller “Wanted” which has faced numerous hurdles getting a sequel off the ground. His upcoming slate includes Robert Redford’s thriller “The Conspirator.”

Production is expected to begin this summer in London.

