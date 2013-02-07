Ellen Page to direct Anna Faris in ‘Miss Stevens’

Ellen Page is going behind the camera for her next project.

The “Juno” actress has signed on to helm “Miss Stevens,” which will star Anna Faris as a down-on-her-luck teacher who chaperones a group of high-school students on a trip to a state drama competition, according to Deadline. Thanks to the positive influence of the youngsters entrusted to her care, the experience ultimately gives her a fresh perspective on life.

Written by Julia Hart, the film will serve as Page’s directing debut.

Page was recently featured in two films at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival: cult drama “The East” (review) opposite Brit Marling and Lynn Shelton’s “Touchy Feely” (review) co-starring Rosemarie DeWitt, Josh Pais and Allison Janney. She is slated to begin filming “X-Men: Days of Future Past” in the spring.

Faris, meanwhile, was recently cast as the lead in “Two and a Half Men” creator Chuck Lorre’s CBS comedy pilot “Mom,” in which she will play a former alcoholic and single mother who attempts to start a new, sober life in Napa Valley, CA.



