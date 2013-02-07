Ellen Page to direct Anna Faris in ‘Miss Stevens’

02.07.13 5 years ago

Ellen Page is going behind the camera for her next project.

The “Juno” actress has signed on to helm “Miss Stevens,” which will star Anna Faris as a down-on-her-luck teacher who chaperones a group of high-school students on a trip to a state drama competition, according to Deadline. Thanks to the positive influence of the youngsters entrusted to her care, the experience ultimately gives her a fresh perspective on life.

Written by Julia Hart, the film will serve as Page’s directing debut.

Page was recently featured in two films at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival: cult drama “The East” (review) opposite Brit Marling and Lynn Shelton’s “Touchy Feely” (review) co-starring Rosemarie DeWitt, Josh Pais and Allison Janney. She is slated to begin filming “X-Men: Days of Future Past” in the spring.

Faris, meanwhile, was recently cast as the lead in “Two and a Half Men” creator Chuck Lorre’s CBS comedy pilot “Mom,” in which she will play a former alcoholic and single mother who attempts to start a new, sober life in Napa Valley, CA.

Are you interested in checking out Page and Faris’s new collaboration? Let us know in the comments.

