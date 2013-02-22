‘X-Men’ star James Marsden joins ‘Anchorman 2’ cast

#Kristen Wiig #Judd Apatow #Paul Rudd #Will Ferrell
02.22.13 6 years ago

While we don’t know if James Marsden, who played Cyclops in the first three “X-Men” films, will return to the mutant fold in “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” he will be seen in another highly-anticipated sequel.

The actor has signed on to co-star in “Anchorman: The Legend Continues,” which features the return of original stars Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, and Christina Applegate. Kristen Wiig is also joining the Judd Apatow-produced comedy.

Although details are being kept under wraps, Deadline reports that Marsden will play a rival news anchor who acts as a villain to Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy.

The sequel will begin shooting in Atlanta next month.

Marsden recently displayed his comic skills on “Bachelorette” and on a recurring guest spot on NBC’s “30 Rock.” He’ll soon be seen opposite Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg in the crime drama “2 Guns.”

“Anchorman: The Legend Continues” opens December 20, 2013.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kristen Wiig#Judd Apatow#Paul Rudd#Will Ferrell
TAGSanchorman 2James MarsdenJUDD APATOWKristen WiigPAUL RUDDron burgundySTEVE CARELLWILL FERRELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP