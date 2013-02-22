‘X-Men’ star James Marsden joins ‘Anchorman 2’ cast

While we don’t know if James Marsden, who played Cyclops in the first three “X-Men” films, will return to the mutant fold in “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” he will be seen in another highly-anticipated sequel.

The actor has signed on to co-star in “Anchorman: The Legend Continues,” which features the return of original stars Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, and Christina Applegate. Kristen Wiig is also joining the Judd Apatow-produced comedy.

Although details are being kept under wraps, Deadline reports that Marsden will play a rival news anchor who acts as a villain to Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy.

The sequel will begin shooting in Atlanta next month.

Marsden recently displayed his comic skills on “Bachelorette” and on a recurring guest spot on NBC’s “30 Rock.” He’ll soon be seen opposite Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg in the crime drama “2 Guns.”

“Anchorman: The Legend Continues” opens December 20, 2013.