‘Casino Royale’s’ Eva Green joins ‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For’

“Sin City” has added yet another marquee name to its population of cops, crooks, dames, thugs and other assorted sinners.

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” co-directors Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller have drafted Eva Green (“Dark Shadows,” “Casino Royale”) to play the femme fatale Ava Lord in the long-anticipated sequel.

Green joins the film’s sprawling cast which includes original cast members Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Bruce Willis, Rosario Dawson and Jaime King, plus with new cast members Josh Brolin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dennis Haysbert, Christopher Meloni, Jeremy Piven, Jamie Chung, Ray Liotta, Juno Temple and Julia Garner.

As originated in his comic book series, Miller describes Ava as “every man”s most glorious dreams come true, she”s also every man”s darkest nightmares.” In a press release Rodriguez and Miller said, “We”ve been wanting to tell this story for a very long time. Ava Lord is one of the most deadly and fascinating residents of Sin City. From the start, we knew that the actor would need to be able to embody the multifaceted characteristics of this femme fatale and we found that in Eva Green. We are ecstatic that Eva is joining us.”

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” involves two of Miller”s classic stories with new tales, some of which will overlap with the stories in 2005’s “Sin City.”