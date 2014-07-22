‘Xena’s’ Lucy Lawless joining ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

(CBR) Fan-favorite actress Lucy Lawless will join “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” in its second season, TV Guide reveals. Although the details of her role haven't been disclosed, TVLine adds that the ABC drama has been searching for someone to play recurring character Mary Maloney, described as a highly skilled S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who can “command any room.”

It seems likely an official announcement will be made Friday at Comic-Con International in San Diego during the “Marvel Television Presents” panel.

Best known for her starring role on “Xena: Warrior Princess,” Lawless has also appeared on the reimagined “Battlestar Galactica,” “Spartacus” and “Parks and Recreation.”

“Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

