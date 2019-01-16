With Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox expected to “close by early March, if not early February,” Marvel fans are already salivating at the thought of Wolverine & Co. joining the Avengers. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said he has “vague dreams and vague ideas” about a potential crossover, and he’s reportedly “eager to get his hands on the X-Men universe.” But not everyone shares his same level of enthusiasm, including one of the X-Men.
When asked about the potential of the X-Men joining the MCU, James McAvoy, who’s played young Charles Xavier since 2011’s X-Men: First Class, told Yahoo Entertainment that he’s not sure if they belong there. “I don’t know if the X-Men could go into the Marvel universe, I’m not sure,” he said. “Maybe they could? But I think what’s different about the Avengers universe anyway is you’ve only got a couple of superheroes in the world. There’s a good amount, but there’s like a couple of football teams’ worth, you know what I mean? Whereas in the X-Men world, you’re potentially saying there are hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of [superheroes] and the social implication of that is different.”
Not to mention the other real-life concerns of Disney buying Fox. Anyway, despite McAvoy’s apprehension, it’s a near-certainty that in a few years, Beast will be arm-wrestling the Hulk or Captain Marvel, or whatever. Until then, you can see the X-Men, minus the Avengers, in June’s Dark Phoenix, then two months later in New Mutants (assuming it doesn’t get pushed back again).
As long as Mystique isn’t given a prominent role because SHE NEVER HAD ONE IN THE COMICS I’ll be fine with whatever they do. Also, what is McAvoy talking about? the Avengers has never put a cap on how many super powered humans are in the world. The Xmen just dwell on it more.
I don’t care what happened in the comics. What matters to me is how entertaining the movies/shows are. I have not been impressed by the Jennifer Lawrence Mystique character, but really liked Rebecca Romijn’s portrayal as Magneto’s enforcer.
they could easily use the events of the next Avengers film to reset the world(s) however they want. They could cross them over, combine them, or simply make each aware that the other exists.
Why would Marvel even bother with the cast of X-Men? The X-Men in the MCU are going to be a reboot and have nothing to do with the original films. Would make no sense to even bother trying to bring that cast into a much more successful franchise.
Just because it works in the comics, is no reason to combine them in the movies. I feel it will be the detriment of both franchises.