Marvel Entertainment

With Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox expected to “close by early March, if not early February,” Marvel fans are already salivating at the thought of Wolverine & Co. joining the Avengers. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said he has “vague dreams and vague ideas” about a potential crossover, and he’s reportedly “eager to get his hands on the X-Men universe.” But not everyone shares his same level of enthusiasm, including one of the X-Men.

When asked about the potential of the X-Men joining the MCU, James McAvoy, who’s played young Charles Xavier since 2011’s X-Men: First Class, told Yahoo Entertainment that he’s not sure if they belong there. “I don’t know if the X-Men could go into the Marvel universe, I’m not sure,” he said. “Maybe they could? But I think what’s different about the Avengers universe anyway is you’ve only got a couple of superheroes in the world. There’s a good amount, but there’s like a couple of football teams’ worth, you know what I mean? Whereas in the X-Men world, you’re potentially saying there are hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of [superheroes] and the social implication of that is different.”

Not to mention the other real-life concerns of Disney buying Fox. Anyway, despite McAvoy’s apprehension, it’s a near-certainty that in a few years, Beast will be arm-wrestling the Hulk or Captain Marvel, or whatever. Until then, you can see the X-Men, minus the Avengers, in June’s Dark Phoenix, then two months later in New Mutants (assuming it doesn’t get pushed back again).

(Via Yahoo Entertainment)