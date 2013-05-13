Yeah Yeah Yeahs and My Bloody Valentine headline FYF Fest 2013

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, My Bloody Valentine, TV on the Radio, and MGMT are among the acts that will headline the 10th FYF Fest, held Aug. 24-25 at Los Angeles State Historic Park. It will be MBV”s first U.S. show since 2009.

Other artists on the bill include Deerhunter, Beach House, Solange, Yo La Tengo, Devendra Banhart, The Breeders, Death Grips, Roky Erickson, Foxygen, Holy Ghost! and The Melvins.

Weekend passes, which go on sale on Thursday, start at $99. Day passes are $65.

The full lineup for FYF Fest 2013 is:

!!! (Chik Chik Chik)

Antwon

Baroness

Beach House

BICEP

Charles Bradley

Chelsea Wolfe

Classixx

Dan Deacon

Death Grips

Deerhunter

Delorean

Devendra Banhart

Eleanor Friedberger

Fear of Men

FLAG (Keith, Chuck, Dez, Billy & Stephen playing the songs of Black Flag)

Flume

Foxygen

Guards

Holy Ghost!

Horse Meat Disco

How to Dress Well

Jonathan Richman

Joyce Manor

Kurt Vile & the Violators

Les Savy Fav

Mac Demarco

METZ

MGMT

Mikal Cronin

My Bloody Valentine

Nosaj Thing

Omar Souleyman

Pional

Poolside

Roky Erickson

Shlohmo

Solange

Strfcker

The Breeders (Performing Last Splash)

The Melvins

The Orwells

The Underachievers

Thee Oh Sees

Title Fight

Toro y Moi

Touche Amore

TV on the Radio

Ty Segall

Washed Out

Waxahatchee

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Yo La Tengo