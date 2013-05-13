Yeah Yeah Yeahs and My Bloody Valentine headline FYF Fest 2013

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, My Bloody Valentine, TV on the Radio, and MGMT are among the acts that will headline the 10th FYF Fest, held Aug. 24-25 at Los Angeles State Historic Park. It will be MBV”s first U.S. show since 2009.

Other artists on the bill include Deerhunter, Beach House, Solange, Yo La Tengo, Devendra Banhart, The Breeders, Death Grips, Roky Erickson, Foxygen, Holy Ghost! and The Melvins.

Weekend passes, which go on sale on Thursday, start at $99. Day passes are $65.

The full lineup for FYF Fest 2013 is:

!!! (Chik Chik Chik)
Antwon
Baroness
Beach House
BICEP
Charles Bradley
Chelsea Wolfe
Classixx
Dan Deacon
Death Grips
Deerhunter
Delorean
Devendra Banhart
Eleanor Friedberger
Fear of Men
FLAG (Keith, Chuck, Dez, Billy & Stephen playing the songs of Black Flag)
Flume
Foxygen
Guards
Holy Ghost!
Horse Meat Disco
How to Dress Well
Jonathan Richman
Joyce Manor
Kurt Vile & the Violators
Les Savy Fav
Mac Demarco
METZ
MGMT
Mikal Cronin
My Bloody Valentine
Nosaj Thing
Omar Souleyman
Pional
Poolside
Roky Erickson
Shlohmo
Solange
Strfcker
The Breeders (Performing Last Splash)
The Melvins
The Orwells
The Underachievers
Thee Oh Sees
Title Fight
Toro y Moi
Touche Amore
TV on the Radio
Ty Segall
Washed Out
Waxahatchee
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yo La Tengo

