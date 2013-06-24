Watch: Yeah Yeah Yeahs first band ever to shoot music video atop Empire State Building

Apparently, no music video has ever been shot on the top of the Empire State Building. Until now.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the New York band, took to a New York icon for their new clip for “Despair,” the second single from their latest album “Mosquito.”

Patrick Daughters — who’s totally our favorite — shot the clip, which has the band meeting at the peak of the 102-story building in parts, with Karen O’s vocal track starting out a capella. It crescendos to the rising of the sun at the same time as O sings (you guessed it) “my sun is your sun.”

Everybody’s dreamed of having an aerial view of you mugging for the camera from a quarter of a mile in the sky on one of the most famous skyscrapers ever. Getting the filming co-produced by Noisey (who premiered the clip), YYYs had the backers to make that dream happen. You’ll just have to work with Google View and Photoshop for now. I personally have much more in common with the version of O sleeping at the bar at the beginning of the video.

Read HitFix’s review of “Mosquito” here.