B

Listen: Yeah Yeah Yeahs head down ‘Under the Earth’ in new song

03.29.13 5 years ago

Put your hood up over your head: we’re heading down “Under the Earth” in a new Yeah Yeah Yeah’s song.

This groovy trip has a cavernous synth and a bassline that will have the average YYYs fan in ready submersion and the occasional listener curious. After a demented firecracker like “Sacrilege” (and its accompanying, awesome video), this song is a little more eerie but simultaneously more accessible.

“Under the Earth” is off of “Mosquito,” due on April 16. It’s the rock act’s fourth studio full-length, and its first since 2009’s “It’s Blitz!”.

Listen to the song here. Be sure to spend some time with that photo, too.

Around The Web

TAGSunder the earthyeah yeah yeahs

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP