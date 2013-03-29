Listen: Yeah Yeah Yeahs head down ‘Under the Earth’ in new song

Put your hood up over your head: we’re heading down “Under the Earth” in a new Yeah Yeah Yeah’s song.

This groovy trip has a cavernous synth and a bassline that will have the average YYYs fan in ready submersion and the occasional listener curious. After a demented firecracker like “Sacrilege” (and its accompanying, awesome video), this song is a little more eerie but simultaneously more accessible.

“Under the Earth” is off of “Mosquito,” due on April 16. It’s the rock act’s fourth studio full-length, and its first since 2009’s “It’s Blitz!”.

Listen to the song here. Be sure to spend some time with that photo, too.