Yelawolf, Odd Future, Wiz Khalifa headlining Fader Fort during SXSW

Afraid of going badgeless during South By Southwest? Want to stay parked at just one venue all day in Austin? Looking for a more hip-hop and dance-leaning refuge? Are you broke and don’t wanna pay door fees?

FADER Fort has announced its lineup for its 2011 mini-fest, taking place at 101 E. 5th Street in Austin, Texas next week, running most of the same days as SXSW (March 16-19).

The stopoff is free with an RSVP, here, and MySpace Music will be onsite to stream some of the larger acts.

Recent Shady Records signee Yelawolf at least tempts the mind with a whiff of Eminem; Wiz Khalifa will be marching out his new single; hip-hop lovers Matt & Kim could collaborate with a multitude on hand; Odd Future are out to melt your mind.

Several of the artists named have dates at unofficial SXSW parties, so if you miss one show at this guaranteed long line, you could always skip to another.

WEDNESDAY

1:30 – 1:55 Toro Y Moi

2:15 – 2:40 Jonquil

3:00 – 3:25 Oh Land

3:45 – 4:10 DOM

4:30 – 4:55 Young The Giant

5:15 – 5:40 Friendly Fires

6:00 – 6:25 Raphael Saadiq

6:45 – 7:10 Twin Shadow

7:30 – 8:00 Yelawolf

DJ”s curated by 1200Squad

1:00 – 3:00 DJ Protege

3:00 – 5:00 Young Guru (DJ)

5:00 – 8:00 Statik Selektah (DJ)

THURSDAY

1:05 – 1:25 Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

1:30 – 1:55 Givers

2:15 – 2:40 The Answering Machine

3:00 – 3:25 Young Buffalo

3:45 – 4:10 Those Dancing Days

4:30 – 4:55 Tinie Tempah

5:15 – 5:40 Mazes

6:00 – 6:25 The Chain Gang Of 1974

6:45 – 7:10 Esben & The Witch

7:20 – 7:35 Mac Miller

7:35 – 8:00 Wiz Khalifa

1:00 – 3:00 GHE20 G0TH1K (DJ)

3:00 – 5:00 CREEP (DJ)

5:00 – 8:00 Laurel Halo (DJ)

FRIDAY

1:30 – 1:55 Carsick Cars

2:15 – 2:40 Frankie & The Heartstrings

3:00 – 3:25 Caveman

3:45 – 4:10 Wolf Gang

4:30 – 4:55 Brother

5:15 – 5:40 Ellie Goulding

6:00 – 6:25 Smith Westerns

6:45 – 7:10 Odd Future

7:30 – 8:00 Matt & Kim

1:00 – 3:00 Awesome Tapes (DJ)

3:00 – 5:00 Kingdom (DJ)

5:00 – 8:00 Brenmar (DJ)

SATURDAY

1:30 – 1:55 Lower Dens

2:15 – 2:40 Cass McCombs

3:00 – 3:25 La Sera

3:45 – 4:10 Khaira Arby

4:30 – 4:55 James Blake

5:15 – 5:40 Trash Talk

6:00 – 6:20 The Cool Kids

6:20 – 6:35 Machine Gun Kelly

6:35 – 6:55 Killer Mike

6:55 – 7:20 Curren$y

7:20 – 7:45 Spoek Mathambo

8:00 – 8:45 Lil” B

1:00 – 3:00 Jamie XX (DJ)

3:00 – 5:00 GHE20 G0TH1K (DJ)

5:00 – 8:00 Nick + A-Trak (DJ)