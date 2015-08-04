Yes, Kelly Osbourne’s ‘joke’ was the most awkward moment in ‘View’ history

08.04.15 3 years ago

“The View” usually takes pride in its awkwardness. The feud between Rosie and Elisabeth, Whoopi's strange Cosby defenses, and the very existence of Debbie Matenopoulos have all made for bizarre moments. But today, guest panelist Kelly Osbourne attempted to drop a Donald Trump joke and instead gave us a cringe-worthy moment of racist commentary. 

Ohhh, that's bad. She thought it wasn't bad, but then she realized it was so bad. Bad.

Naturally she later apologized. On Facebook, Osbourne noted, “I want to start by saying I ALWAYS take responsibility for my actions. In this particular case I will take responsibility for my poor choice of words but I will not apologize for being a racist as I am NOT. I whole-hearted fucked up today. I don”t want to bullshit anyone with lame excuses. Although, I was stopped mid-sentence by Rosie and couldn”t finish my point I will not let Rosie take responsibility for my words. I should have known better as I was on 'The View' and it was live. I”ve learned a very valuable lesson. It is my hope that this situation will open up a conversation about immigration and the Latin community as a whole. By the way I clean my own f*cking toilets.”

Valiant response. Still, it's an unfortunate snafu. I'm just going to drown out this unfortunate noise with Kelly's still-good cover of “Papa Don't Preach.” 

