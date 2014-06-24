Yes, Kids are Terrified of Luigi’s Death Stare

06.24.14 4 years ago

Yes, you guessed it: Luigi's death stare creeps out kids too. Watch as children react to “Mario Kart 8” and Luigi's intense road rage. Their shock and horror will about match yours. If only these kids were a couple years older, they could also understand the terror of a Chamillionaire song regaining popularity in a 2014 meme.

Around The Web

TAGSChamillionaireLUIGI DEATH STAREmario kart 8

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP