Yes, you guessed it: Luigi's death stare creeps out kids too. Watch as children react to “Mario Kart 8” and Luigi's intense road rage. Their shock and horror will about match yours. If only these kids were a couple years older, they could also understand the terror of a Chamillionaire song regaining popularity in a 2014 meme.
Yes, Kids are Terrified of Luigi’s Death Stare
Louis VIrtel 06.24.14 4 years ago
