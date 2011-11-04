Yes, really, that Young Jeezy album is so definitely on its way, featuring Jay-Z

The release for Young Jeezy’s long-awaited “TM:103 Hustlerz Ambition” album has been pushed back about as many times as there have been “singles” from the set — that is, four — but now the rapper and Def Jam seem very comfortable and ready to drop the thing.

Snowman and his crew hosted a listening event in New York this week to unveil some more of those songs, and a very few journalists were thankfully on hand to archive the moment.

One thing you should know is this: Jeezy has already detailed the tracklist for “TM:103” via Twitter, but didn’t detail what guests are featured on each. Another thing you should know is that there are plenty of guest features, as made known this week.

So now let us connect the dots.

According to MTV, Jill Scott performs on “Trapped” (produced by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League), Ne-Yo guests on “Leave You Alone” (produced by Warren G), and Fabolous and Jadakiss are both on “OJ.” Jay-Z makes an appearance rapping about marriage on appropriately titled “I Do,” and Andre 3000 helps out as well. Devin the Dude and Snoop Dogg, naturally, are on “Higher Learning.”

Previously released single “Lose My Mind” feat. Plies appears to have made the cut, while tracks like “Ballin” feat. Lil Wayne have not.

Many outlets seemed enthused by album opener “Waiting,” with Rolling Stone saying it “bursts with operatic swoons, big drums and bigger bass, as Jeezy not-so-gently attempts to take back his spot. He reintroduces himself, saying, ‘the one you been waiting on…one of niggas talking this real sh*t,’ not-so-veiled shots in Rick Ross’ direction.”

Sounds like Ross had better rest up.

“TM 103” is set for a Dec. 13 release; the Atlanta rapper’s last “The Recession” came out in 2008

According to the Village Voice, here is what the tracklist for “TM:103” looks like:

Waiting (Intro)

Trap feat. Jill Scott

O.J. feat. Fabolous and Jadakiss

Nothing

Leave You Alone feat. Ne-Yo

Smoke and Fuck

Supa Freak

Lose My Mind feat. Plies

Win

.38

Higher Learning feat. Snoop Dogg and Devin the Dude

Used to Have Nothing

I Do feat. Jay-Z and Andre 3000