Star Wars: The Last Jedi — which made over $1.3 billion at the box office but was still considered a slight disappointment, because Star Wars economics are crazy — came out on digital last week, with a Blu-ray and DVD physical release next week. This is good news for Episode VIII fans, because 1) now they can freeze-frame every weird-looking alien in the Canto Bight casino scene, and 2) the cast and crew are revealing more behind-the-scene tidbits.

For instance, IGN (not to be confused with IG-88) caught up with director and puppeteer Frank Oz and asked him how he was able to keep secret the surprise cameo from one of the franchise’s most beloved characters: Yoda.

“I was told that that was going to be the surprise of the movie, so when I went to Pinewood [Studios, where Jedi was filmed], I had to be a secret there,” Oz said. “Although if people saw me… people did see me, but if they questioned me, it would have been fine because I shot Little Shop of Horrors there, and could have just said I had some meetings for movies.” He continued, “But the idea was to keep me off the credits. I was asked, ‘Could you have your name off the poster?’ and I said ‘Sure.’ So the idea was that that would be the surprise.”

Oz was able to pull off his stealth mission with some help from Audrey II, who I think deserves a snack for the assistance. What could go wrong?

