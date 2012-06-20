Yoko Ono and Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore collaborate on album

The future of Sonic Youth may be up in the air after married members Thurston Moore and Kim Gordon announced their divorce, but the duo are still making experimental music together. They’re even teaming with music pioneer Yoko Ono for a match-made-in-dissonant-heaven collaboration.

The trio has announced that they’ll release a six-track album, entitled “YOKOKIMTHURSTON,” on September 25.

The experimental benefit single “Early in the Morning” was released earlier this week. It’s 14 minutes long and can be heard at Chimera Music’s site.

Meanwhile, you can watch the three perform “Mulberry” at a 2010 show in Los Angeles here:

Yep, it’s basically what you expected: Ono wailing over Moore and Gordon’s fractured guitar parts. Ono has been in collaboration mode lately, working with The Junior Boys and The Flaming Lips, among others.

Here’s the full track list for “YOKOKIMTHURSTON:”

01 I Missed You Listening

02 Running the Risk

03 I Never Told You, Did I?

04 Mirror Mirror

05 Let’s Get There

06 Early in the Morning